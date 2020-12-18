Maritimo unveiled S600 Offshore Sedan Motor Yacht

Maritimo S600 Offshore Sedan Motor Yacht © Maritimo Maritimo S600 Offshore Sedan Motor Yacht © Maritimo

by Maritimo 8 Jun 15:49 PDT

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder, Maritimo, has unveiled the latest exciting addition to the recently revealed Offshore Series of motor yachts, with the announcement of the S600 Offshore Sedan Motor Yacht.

The S600 Offshore Motor Yacht is the first sedan model within the new generation of Offshore Motor Yachts, set to attract global attention as a sensational, true blue water, long range offshore cruising platform.

The Offshore Series exemplifies everything that the Maritimo brand stands for - long range cruising capability, industry defining performance and economy, offshore seaworthiness and high levels of construction integrity.

Maritimo's large investment in design and new model development has seen the M600 Offshore Flybridge Motor Yacht herald in the new Offshore Series for Maritimo earlier this year. The S600 Offshore Global Reveal brings this year's total number of new Maritimo models to be globally revealed or launched to four, with another four more global reveals to come before year's end.

The new S600 is centred upon a hull design that is an advanced evolution of Maritimo's longstanding experience in long range cruising design and world leading shaft drive performance and efficiency.

With its offshore cockpit and hardtop utility space, the S600 will have broad appeal both as a highly functional fishing vessel, with its specialty open water fishing attributes, and as a long range, low height, high volume, luxury motor yacht capable of inter-continental passage making.

The remarkable offshore cockpit with enclosed transom makes the S600 Offshore ideal for those with varying fishing interests or any that embrace the encapsulated deck space with solid separation to the sea.

In terms of performance the S600 is uniquely Maritimo. "The variable deadrise hull with deep keel, sharp bow entry and flattened progression aft has been focused on offshore cruising performance, comfort and stability," said Maritimo's lead designer Tom Barry-Cotter.

Maritimo's long held focus and dedication to the development of shaft driven technology has positioned the brand as world leaders in shaft drive performance and long-range cruising.

The S600's straight shaft drives will be powered by standard twin inline six-cylinder Volvo Penta D13 800MHP power units. Paired with Maritimo's hull and straight shaft technology they will deliver world class fuel efficiency and excellent operating economy combined with very low emissions. Optional power units include Volvo Penta inline six-cylinder D13- 1000MHP or Scania V8 Di16-1200 MHP power units.

Cruising efficiency and capacity meld to give the S600 incredible long-range capability with a 4550 litre (1200 US Gal) fuel capacity within.

Three fuel tanks are positioned strategically to keep weight as low as possible in the hull adding to stability.

In addition to its race bred performance, superior engineering and robust design the S600 also provides levels of luxury and live aboard practicality which will resonate with discerning owners and their families.

Maritimo is renowned for breaking the status quo, the S600's expanded cockpit hardtop coverage has amplified the amount of area above, on the often-inaccessible sedan hardtop.

"Maritimo's design division has maximised the practical deck spaces onboard the S600 by enabling the often un-used sedan hardtop to be accessed from the upper cockpit deck via overhead hatch and ladder, in order for the hardtop to be utilised as a utility deck space," said Barry-Cotter.

The hardtop has been designed and engineered to be capable of carrying the weight of 350kg davit and tender freeing up the rear of the boat greater versatility from the offshore cockpit.

"The S600 Offshore is a generational vessel within the offshore sedan category, due to its combination of offshore cockpit and hardtop utility space," he said.

The S600 Offshore Motor Yacht combines the two specific features into a highly practical offshore sedan.

The design combines the function of a hardtop utility space and davit for tender storage, with the popular offshore cockpit, freeing up the rear platform area of any obstruction from a platform mounted tender, resulting in more free space to roam for activities such as fishing and diving.

The hardtop utility deck is also capable of storing large items such as kayaks, paddle boards or life rafts, for adventuring enthusiasts.

For more serious fishing, the S600 can be optioned with no rear platform, and there are various game tower designs that can integrate with the hardtop utility deck.

The aft deck space offers two distinct cockpit areas; the upper lounging and entertaining cockpit which is sheltered from the elements by the extensive moulded hardtop headliner, and the offshore cockpit; a carefully designed open deck space with heavy consideration of fishing functionality.

Both cockpit areas are category leading in their offering of space. The upper lounging cockpit space offers 9.2? of open deck and lounging space, whilst the offshore cockpit provides a further 10.2? of open deck space, featuring 2.4 meters length of open deck along the centreline between the aft transom wells and the forward mounted island entertainment module, providing ample area for sport fishing chair if desired.

Integrated into the cockpit space are large wing lockers, transom wells, in deck fish boxes, enclosed transom gate, rod holders, and flush gunwale capping.

Beneath the cockpit floor and in deck fish boxes is a large lazarette storage area, accessible by day hatch or a large electrically actuated opening for gaining access to store large items such as diving gear.

With the expansive aft entertaining and offshore cockpit seamlessly connected via either siding or bi-fold doors to the traditional Maritimo aft galley, the S600 is an entertainer's dream.

The aft galley, with its residential proportions, connects the upper cockpit deck with the enormous saloon lounging area.

Injecting light and air to the saloon and helm is the option of Maritimo's unique two stage vista sliding windows which transform the areas into an indoor/outdoor escape.

Below decks the luxury accents are continued. "Three spacious staterooms and two ensuites, with full beam king master stateroom, queen offset forward stateroom and twin single starboard guest's stateroom greet owners and their families," said Barry-Cotter.

"Below decks we have gone to incredible efforts in creating free flowing spaces that best utilize the hull's enormous volume, maximising height and minimize the number of steps in the floors and the ceilings.

"The S600's three staterooms feel like they could be within vessel's much larger in size, thanks to the interior's innovative floorplan meld with the high volume hull".

"Maritimo's Offshore Series has already garnered an exciting amount of momentum since its reveal earlier in 2021, and the S600 Offshore Motor Yacht will give even more option for our customers".

Barry-Cotter said Maritimo's order pipeline is at record levels for the Gold Coast, Australia based manufacturer, with many families placing orders from the plan, such as with the M600 Offshore.

"It's an exciting journey to be a part of, to be welcomed into the development process of a new model such as the S600 Offshore, and be able to experience how your boat morphs from plans to production," he said.

"Recently, we have had a group of owners experience the development journey of the M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht, and it is such an enjoyable experience to help them create their dream boat through the process".