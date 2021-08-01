Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Sydney Festival of Boating

by Boating Industry Association 8 Jun 22:44 PDT 29 July - 1 August 2021
The ICC is a world-class exhibition centre which sits amid numerous cafes, bars and restaurants that line both sides of Darling Harbour and now extend northwards on the city shoreline towards Barangaroo © Medianet

The Sydney Festival of Boating will be four days of exhibitions, festivities and a celebration of the boating lifestyle at Darling Harbour from 29 July to 1 August.

Exhibition space inside the Halls of the International Convention Centre in Sydney sold out more than two weeks ago, with limited opportunity still available on the Event Deck. The first stage marina was oversubscribed and is being expanded, and the Festival Boulevard which runs between Cockle Bay and Tumbalong Park is filling up with displays.

BIA spokesperson Neil Patchett said the priority was to showcase the boating lifestyle at a time when interest in boating was booming.

"Boating has proven itself as a standout choice in recreational activities for families across Australia over the past year," he said.

"Flexible work practices, low interest rates and the ongoing staycation are some of the factors leading people to look at how to make the most of their leisure time and getting out on the water is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors."

"There is a boat or watercraft to suit most budgets, from paddle craft to motor cruisers, or you can hire or share ownership in one. The Festival presents a great opportunity to get set for the coming season."

Sydney Festival of Boating activations include fishing competitions and demonstrations, try paddle craft, boat building demonstrations, roaming musicians, plus a treasure hunt for children which spans the four corners of the festival, finishing at a 'pirate ship' moored in Cockle Bay.

The world-class exhibition centre sits amid numerous cafes, bars and restaurants that line both sides of Darling Harbour and now extend northwards on the city shoreline towards Barangaroo.

The BIA has teamed up with Transport for NSW in a safety partnership to promote safe, responsible and enjoyable boating. This is particularly important due to the surge in interest from people new to boating over the past 12 months.

The BIA is working with the venue to deliver a COVID Safe environment which will include use of contactless online ticketing, State Government QR code for contact tracing, signage, sanitising stations and safety marshals.

Ticket sales will be available online only from 1 July. Book early, don't miss out. Go to sydneyfestivalofboating.com.au for event information including advice on public transport and parking options.

Related Articles

Boating destinations in Australia
More than 85 per cent of the population live within 50km of the coast Australia is a lucky country and we have magnificent waterways from rivers and lakes, to estuaries and coastal waters. Posted on 22 May Houseboat road trip
24m houseboat due to take a road trip tomorrow to new home on the Hawkesbury River South Australian boat builder Mannum Slipway & Moorings has built a 24m houseboat which is due to take a road trip tomorrow to its new home on the Hawkesbury River in NSW. Posted on 20 May Green light to careers in marine industry
BIA and TAFE use Green Light Day webinar to showcase job opportunities The Boating Industry Association joined with TAFE NSW recently to deliver the Green Light Day webinar as a promotion of skills, training, and career opportunities in the marine industry. Posted on 20 May Melbourne Boat Show 2022 - 2019 prices deadline
The 2019 Exhibitor pricing has been extended until 14 April 2021 Shore up one of the last prime sites at the Melbourne Boat Show 2022 and do so while the 2019 pricing is still available. Posted on 7 Apr Kiama Harbour Revitalisation Strategic Framework
BIA presses for adoption of a balanced approach BIA has advocated for the boating industry and boating public to Transport for NSW on its draft Kiama Harbour Revitalisation Strategic Framework. Posted on 1 Apr 2021 Sydney Festival of Boating update
First round allocations closing soon To be included in the first round of allocations for the 2021 Sydney Festival of Boating, applications and deposits must be received by COB on Friday 9 April 2021. Posted on 31 Mar Melbourne Boat Show 2022 - 2019 prices extended
The show sites are selling fast with all of the yellow and green spaces below already filled Shore up one of the last prime sites and do so while the 2019 pricing is still available. 2019 Exhibitor pricing has been extended until 14 April 2021, after which time 2022 prices will be in effect. Posted on 29 Mar Sydney Festival of Boating: Invitation to exhibit
A new-format, COVID-Safe Sydney show in 2021 The Boating Industry Association is pleased to present a new-format, COVID-Safe Sydney show in 2021. Posted on 16 Mar Melbourne Boat Show 2022 - Book now!
Early planning and the ordering of stock will be essential Early planning and the ordering of stock will be essential. Business and boat show certainty depends on your early booking. Posted on 20 Feb
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy