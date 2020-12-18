Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2021 - M600 - LEADERBOARD

WA owners purchase the Ultimate M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht

by Simon Stewart 21 Jun 13:32 PDT
Maritimo M55 © Maritimo

The recent Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show saw a very special guest attend Australian leading luxury motor yacht builder Maritimo's, Official Global Launch of two spectacular new motor yachts, the M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the S55 Sedan Motor Yacht.

Perth based David Crothers had more reason than most to feel proud at the launch as he is the owner of the second M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht to roll out of the Australian based manufacturing plant.

David and wife Glenda are long term Maritimo owners, having enjoyed their M52 motor yacht for more than 14 years, but he says when he first saw the virtual reveal of the stunning new M55 in mid-2020 he didn't hesitate to put his hand up.

In fact, David had already lodged a holding deposit for an M54 motor yacht some years back, but held off because he was not sure if it was exactly right for their purposes. His deposit had sat waiting for a decision on which way to go, and the new M55 was the perfect answer.

"I had been looking for quite a while and had my sights set on another model, but that changed when I saw the virtual reveal of the M55 last year," said David.

David and his wife Glenda and their adult children Samantha and Amy, along with their families, can't wait to get the M55 back home to WA and to start enjoying life on the water again.

"I wanted to totally de-stress the boat so I have spent a lot of time with the Maritimo people adding innovative optional extras to the vessel which will make it extremely easy to handle," he said.

"This will in all likelihood be our last boat so I wanted to make sure we could use it in a relaxed and safe manner, no matter the conditions."

Just some of the innovative additions David has had Maritimo include, are a bow mounted camera which will enable him to motor up to his swing mooring at Rottnest Island, engage the hold position function and then walk forward to secure the boat to the mooring without any stress.

In addition, powerful stern and bow thrusters, a 360-degree FLIR night vision camera, providing around-the-clock visibility, as well as underwater sonar and a wet head on the flybridge are just some of the additional options Maritimo have catered for in the new purchase.

Purposeful hull form to ensure a good ride - New Maritimo M55 - photo © Maritimo
Purposeful hull form to ensure a good ride - New Maritimo M55 - photo © Maritimo

The flybridge head located towards the rear of the bridge on the port side means on extended passage making the skipper does not have to go far from the helm and it also creates a totally independent and self-contained additional accommodation cabin with the fold-out bed available as an option.

Most of David's boating will centre around the Abrolhos Islands approximately 200 nautical miles north of Perth and he anticipates the family will clock up approximately 100 hours of cruising a year aboard the new M55.

"I have a very good relationship with the Maritimo team and we thoroughly enjoyed all our years on the M52, but when I saw this new model, I knew it would be perfect for us," he said.

"The three-cabin layout is perfect for our family and the cockpit and adventure deck space is ideal for our lifestyle."

David is Managing Director of WA based construction company, Crothers Constructions, and is also President of the WA Master Builders Association.

Maritimo's M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht has been the brand's most successful model on debut in company history for Maritimo.

Main Saloon of the new Maritimo M55 - not the cool dining table with angled ends to ensure total walk around capabilities - photo © Maritimo
Main Saloon of the new Maritimo M55 - not the cool dining table with angled ends to ensure total walk around capabilities - photo © Maritimo

Related Articles

Maritimo unveils S600 Offshore Sedan Motor Yacht
S600 Offshore Motor Yacht is the first sedan model within new generation of Offshore Motor Yachts Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder, Maritimo, has unveiled the latest exciting addition to the recently revealed Offshore Series of motor yachts, with the announcement of the S600 Offshore Sedan Motor Yacht. Posted on 8 Jun Maritimo enjoys strong sales at SCIBS
SCIBS a big success for Maritimo With VIP guests from throughout Australia and New Zealand at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show this weekend to witness the global launch of the sensational new M55 and S55 Maritimo luxury motor yachts Posted on 23 May Maritimo to introduce two new motor yachts
The two new vessels will be the stars of the Maritimo display. This week's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will see leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo formally globally launch two spectacular new motor yachts, the M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the S55 Sedan Motor Yacht. Posted on 19 May Maritimo S55, the ultimate adventurer
Maritimo is renowned for breaking the status quo The new S55 hull is an advanced evolution of Maritimo's longstanding experience in long range cruising design. It fuses the latest advancements in nautical technology and design with the iconic features of Maritimo's S-Series models of the past. Posted on 11 Apr Maritimo reveals M600 Offshore Motor Yacht
The first of a series of new generation Offshore Motor Yachts Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder, Maritimo, has unveiled the first of a series of new generation Offshore Motor Yachts set to attract global attention with a sensational, true blue water, long range offshore cruising motor yacht. Posted on 26 Mar Maritimo at Palm Beach
Maritimo kicking off big plans for 2021 at Palm Beach International Boat Show. Maritimo is geared up for a tremendous 2021. Building on its successful 2020, the award-winning Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer is launching new models... Posted on 12 Mar Much to be excited about for Maritimo in 2021
Luxury motor yacht manufacturer finished 2020 on a very successful note This year is set to be a very exciting and successful one for the award-winning Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo. Posted on 31 Jan Maritimo to take on world's best in Maritimo 11
Sleek 54 footer set to compete in the 2020 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race When the 116 year old ketch, Katwinchar, crossed the finish line in the 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race after a grueling four days and six hours at sea a fire was ignited in the heart Australian boating industry legend and ketch owner, Bill Barry-Cotter. Posted on 18 Dec 2020 An unprecedented year for Maritimo in 2020
Maritimo closes 2020 with its one of its strongest ever forward order books and heightened interest Australia's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, closes 2020 with its one of its strongest ever forward order books and heightened interest in its range internationally. Posted on 10 Dec 2020
Maritimo 2021 - M600 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy