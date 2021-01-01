Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

South Korea's first commercialised hydrogen electric boat officially unveiled

by Danfoss 21 Jun 21:45 PDT
Hydrogenia vessel © Lee Lodge

South Korea's first commercialised hydrogen electric boat has been unveiled at the 2021 Busan International Boat Show, winning the event's Best Boat of the Year award. Developed by Vinssen, the Hydrogenia vessel is powered by a Danfoss Editron electric drivetrain and sub-system.

In late 2020, the South Korean government announced a US$870 million initiative to encourage the development of eco-friendly shipping to reduce pollution caused by the country's marine sector. The 2030 Green Ship-K Promotion Strategy, a central part of South Korea's plans to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050, specifically targets the advancement and wider use of low-carbon ship technology, including hydrogen fuel cells and propulsion systems. The initiative has set a goal of reducing the country's shipping greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in the next 25 years and 70% by 2050.

Hydrogenia is 32.8 ft long, has a maximum capacity of six people and can operate at 10 knots for six hours. The vessel's futuristic design is based on the geometric shape and natural beauty of glaciers and rocks. It has undergone testing and demonstration at the Ulsan Hydrogen Realisation Centre, South Korea's only demonstration facility specialised in hydrogen piping supply. The vessel has also been presented to the country's leader President Moon.

Hydrogenia vessel - photo © Lee Lodge
Hydrogenia vessel - photo © Lee Lodge

Danfoss Editron's electric drivetrain system includes an EMI machine, electrical inverters and DC-DC converters. The company's compact and lightweight technology enables space and weight savings, leaving more design freedom in small vessels such as Hydrogenia. The high efficiencies offered by Danfoss Editron's system are also advantageous for shipbuilders as they deliver better operational performance.

Vinssen is planning to build a further 50 boats using similar hydrogen electric technology over the next year. The successful application of Danfoss Editron's unique multiple-parallel inverters in a single machine will be used as a benchmark to deliver larger marine projects, such as ferries and tugboats.

Steve Kim, Danfoss' Head of North East Asia, commented:

"The unveiling of the Hydrogenia boat demonstrates the pivotal role we play in marine electrification, both in hydrogen and battery-powered vessels. We will continue to help South Korea achieve its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050 by contributing to the ongoing electrification of the country's transportation industry, with a focus on its shipbuilding sector.

Hydrogenia vessel - photo © Lee Lodge
Hydrogenia vessel - photo © Lee Lodge

Our multi-function inverter modules can be easily integrated with other energy sources, such as hydrogen fuel cells, without additional costs for research and development. Our standardised inverter technology also guarantees the fastest lead time from testing to commercialisation."

Chil Han Lee, CEO of Vinssen, added:

"President Moon was extremely interested in the commercialisation of the Hydrogenia vessel. If the government's institutional and policy support for the commercialisation of hydrogen electric boats continues, it will enable South Korea to lead the world in hydrogen ship technology that will grow into a high value-added industry."

Related Articles

Slowboat Flotilla to Alaska Day 23
Red Bluff Bay to Warm Springs Bay After yesterday's wildlife extravaganza, today's trip up Chatham Strait was a little boring. We did see a few humpbacks as we left Red Bluff Bay, but after that we struck out. Posted today at 1:00 am WA owners purchase M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht
Official global launch of two spectacular new motor yachts The recent Sanctuary Cove Int'l Boat Show saw a very special guest attend Australian leading luxury motor yacht builder Maritimo's, Official Global Launch of two spectacular new motor yachts, the M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the S55 Sedan Motor Yacht. Posted on 21 Jun Step on board Sport Weekender Verve 42
You can't always get what you want… or can you? According to Mick Jagger and his bandmates, you can't always get what you want. To be fair to them, however, when they penned those lyrics half a century ago, the Verve 47 didn't yet exist. Posted on 20 Jun Trumpet Horns produce volume while adding style
Deluxe All Stainless Steel Trumpet Horns are available in single and dual versions Whistles may satisfy regulatory requirements and function as sound-producing devices, but they pale in comparison to a true horn. Posted on 19 Jun Riva introduces a new Dolceriva with hard top
This motor yacht is a spectacle of style, perfect for a holiday sheltered from rain and heat. The new Dolceriva with hard top has a timeless beauty, because it will never lose its shine and is also immune to the weather thanks to the gorgeous top with carbon fibre detailing that shelters the entire central relaxation areas from the sun and rain. Posted on 17 Jun X-Space walk through live tour
A journey aboard the new Sanlorenzo superyacht concept Ready for departure, destination: X-SPACE. Sanlorenzo, once again, is preparing to set sail for new courses, guiding us on a journey to discover unexplored design horizons. Posted on 17 Jun X Shore premieres new advertisement
The music-centric video was created and directed by X Shore's internal production team. X Shore has created a unique advertisement that features the 2015 hit song "Sun is Shining," which reached number one on the music charts, by Swedish House Mafia members, Axwell (Axel Hedfors) and Ingrosso (Sebastian Ingrosso). Posted on 17 Jun Benetti Oasis Deck reshapes the superyacht world
Oasis Deck™ represents the brilliant proposal, presented by Benetti, to superyacht owners. Oasis Deck™ is the name of a new solution offered by Benetti which, based on the extraordinary success of the Oasis 40m, is now featured on new models of the Oasis 34m and B.Now 50m and 66m. Posted on 17 Jun Pledge to boat responsibly in Andrews Bay
Excessive partying and noise risks the closure of this bay Excessive partying and noise by a handful of boaters is risking the closing of Andrews Bay for recreational boating. Neighbors have asked for the Bay to be shut down to boating and the the City of Seattle is asking for your help. Posted on 16 Jun Build, deliver, repeat
Nova Luxe electric team will be integrating a parallel hybrid system into hull #3 of Aventura A14 In partnership with Aventura, the Nova Luxe electric team will be integrating a parallel hybrid system into hull #3 of the Aventura A14. Posted on 16 Jun
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMaritimo 2021 - M600 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy