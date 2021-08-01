The Australian premiere of the compact and trailable Arvor 675 Weekender

Arvor 675 Weekender © Virginie Pelagalli Arvor 675 Weekender © Virginie Pelagalli

by Arvor Australia 23 Jun 22:01 PDT

The Arvor 675 Weekender is the newest and most compact model in the Weekender range. Easy to handle on the water and transportable on a trailer, you can take eight people for a cruise and two can spend the night.

The 675 comes fully equipped galley with sink, stove and refrigerator, and in the lower deck section of the cabin, you'll find a spacious front berth for 2 and an enclosed sea toilet with sink. The optional enclosure and sun awning have you prepared for any kind of weather.

Multiple engine configuration from 150 up to 225 hp

Large optional swim platform extensions leveled with the integrated bathing platform

Transom door

Aft bench seating with hinged center backrest seat allowing maximum cockpit space and full tilt engine position

Fixed L-Lounge

Quick and easy cockpit sun lounge deployment, flip-up system without any legs support

Standard cockpit table or optional real teak table

Fully equipped galley with sink, stove and refrigerator

Port and starboard sliding windows with optional roof hatch

3-way convertible dinette: dining, forward facing and addtional berth

Stylish and ergonomic helm for a better functionality, praticability and optimized space usage

Dashboard space with room for a 9 inch screen

Latest technologies: Active Trim, Vessel View, Zipwake, Simrad nss evo3 GPS

Standard hydraulic steering with SmartCraft instrumention

Enclosed sea toilet with sink and opening portlight

Spacious and comfortable front berth of 103 by 219 sm to comfortably sleep two adults

Large walkway to bow area thanks to a slighty asymetric cabin

Extra-large bow sun lounge 147*156 cm that covers the anchor locker

