The Australian premiere of the compact and trailable Arvor 675 Weekender
by Arvor Australia 23 Jun 22:01 PDT
29 July - 1 August 2021
Arvor 675 Weekender © Virginie Pelagalli
The Arvor 675 Weekender is the newest and most compact model in the Weekender range. Easy to handle on the water and transportable on a trailer, you can take eight people for a cruise and two can spend the night.
The 675 comes fully equipped galley with sink, stove and refrigerator, and in the lower deck section of the cabin, you'll find a spacious front berth for 2 and an enclosed sea toilet with sink. The optional enclosure and sun awning have you prepared for any kind of weather.
- Multiple engine configuration from 150 up to 225 hp
- Large optional swim platform extensions leveled with the integrated bathing platform
- Transom door
- Aft bench seating with hinged center backrest seat allowing maximum cockpit space and full tilt engine position
- Fixed L-Lounge
- Quick and easy cockpit sun lounge deployment, flip-up system without any legs support
- Standard cockpit table or optional real teak table
- Fully equipped galley with sink, stove and refrigerator
- Port and starboard sliding windows with optional roof hatch
- 3-way convertible dinette: dining, forward facing and addtional berth
- Stylish and ergonomic helm for a better functionality, praticability and optimized space usage
- Dashboard space with room for a 9 inch screen
- Latest technologies: Active Trim, Vessel View, Zipwake, Simrad nss evo3 GPS
- Standard hydraulic steering with SmartCraft instrumention
- Enclosed sea toilet with sink and opening portlight
- Spacious and comfortable front berth of 103 by 219 sm to comfortably sleep two adults
- Large walkway to bow area thanks to a slighty asymetric cabin
- Extra-large bow sun lounge 147*156 cm that covers the anchor locker
More information here...