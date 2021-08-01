Please select your home edition
The Australian premiere of the compact and trailable Arvor 675 Weekender

by Arvor Australia 23 Jun 22:01 PDT 29 July - 1 August 2021
Arvor 675 Weekender © Virginie Pelagalli

The Arvor 675 Weekender is the newest and most compact model in the Weekender range. Easy to handle on the water and transportable on a trailer, you can take eight people for a cruise and two can spend the night.

The 675 comes fully equipped galley with sink, stove and refrigerator, and in the lower deck section of the cabin, you'll find a spacious front berth for 2 and an enclosed sea toilet with sink. The optional enclosure and sun awning have you prepared for any kind of weather.

Arvor 675 Weekender - photo © Virginie Pelagalli
Arvor 675 Weekender - photo © Virginie Pelagalli

  • Multiple engine configuration from 150 up to 225 hp
  • Large optional swim platform extensions leveled with the integrated bathing platform
  • Transom door
  • Aft bench seating with hinged center backrest seat allowing maximum cockpit space and full tilt engine position
  • Fixed L-Lounge
  • Quick and easy cockpit sun lounge deployment, flip-up system without any legs support
  • Standard cockpit table or optional real teak table
  • Fully equipped galley with sink, stove and refrigerator
  • Port and starboard sliding windows with optional roof hatch
  • 3-way convertible dinette: dining, forward facing and addtional berth
  • Stylish and ergonomic helm for a better functionality, praticability and optimized space usage
  • Dashboard space with room for a 9 inch screen
  • Latest technologies: Active Trim, Vessel View, Zipwake, Simrad nss evo3 GPS
  • Standard hydraulic steering with SmartCraft instrumention
  • Enclosed sea toilet with sink and opening portlight
  • Spacious and comfortable front berth of 103 by 219 sm to comfortably sleep two adults
  • Large walkway to bow area thanks to a slighty asymetric cabin
  • Extra-large bow sun lounge 147*156 cm that covers the anchor locker

More information here...

Arvor 675 Weekender - photo © Virginie Pelagalli
Arvor 675 Weekender - photo © Virginie Pelagalli
Arvor 675 Weekender - photo © Virginie Pelagalli
Arvor 675 Weekender - photo © Virginie Pelagalli

