COVID-19 boating update

A sail charter vessel © Transport for NSW A sail charter vessel © Transport for NSW

by Transport for NSW 27 Jun 23:35 PDT

NSW Maritime appreciates that many boaters and community members have questions about the public health orders and how they relate to water-based activities.

From 26 June 2021, NSW Government Public Health Orders have been updated requiring people in Greater Sydney (including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour) to stay at home until 11.59pm on Friday, 9 July 2021 unless they have a 'reasonable excuse'. View the latest rules.

Unless you have an essential need to be out - stay home.

A 'reasonable excuse' to leave your home to use your vessel could be to:

limited recreation (e.g. kayaking/sailing/paddling/fishing etc);

get to and from work, where the work cannot reasonably be performed from home;

get groceries; and

provide assistance, care or support to an immediate member of the family.

Socialising or cruising on the water is not a 'reasonable excuse' to leave your home.

Remember, physical distancing and gathering rules apply at all times - including at the boat ramp and on your boat. For details on gathering and distance requirements, check the NSW Government website.

Skippers must also remember their other safety responsibilities regarding safety equipment, alcohol consumption, keeping a proper lookout and proceeding at a safe speed.

For the latest information on coronavirus and current restrictions, members of the community are encouraged to check the NSW Government website for regular updates.

Permitted water-based activities under the current Public Health Orders

The table shows the permitted water-based activities under the current Public Health Orders.

Physcial distancing and gathering rules are to be observed at all times during any of the below activities. When on a commercial vessel that has less than two sides open to the weather, those on board must wear masks if they are on the vessel with another person. Commercial vessels (excluding vessels providing tours or hosting functions) are exempted from restrictions on gathering.

When on a private boat, the skipper is to ensure there is 4 square metres of space for each person on board. If there is not 4 square metres of space per person, the skipper will not be complying with the Public Health Order.

Boating in Greater Sydney is permitted as outdoor recreation, provided the vessel remains in Greater Sydney. Vessels outside Greater Sydney are not permitted to enter Greater Sydney for recreational purposes.

The latest information on physical distancing and gathering rules is available on the NSW Government website.

If you are satisfied you meet all the criteria, please still only travel and boat locally.

Activity Permitted? Notes PWC/jet ski for transportation or fishing Yes Physical distancing and gathering rules apply

Considered as exercise or transportation Fishing Yes Physical distancing and gathering rules apply

Anchoring permitted while fishing only

Considered as exercise Tow sports (water-skiing, wake sports etc.) Yes Physical distancing and gathering rules apply

Must have a skipper and observer in addition to the person being towed

Considered as exercise Sailing Yes Physical distancing and gathering rules apply

Considered as exercise General boating for recreational purposes No Not considered a reasonable excuse Kayaking or paddle sports Yes Physical distancing and social gathering rules apply

Considered as exercise Stay overnight on a boat or hire a boat/houseboat? No Not considered a reasonable excuse

Purchasing, maintaining and servicing your vessel

The following activities are considered reasonable excuses to leave your home as they fall under the category of obtaining goods and services or undertaking a legal obligation:

Travel to a dealership or retail store to pick up boating equipment

Access a vessel at a marina or on a mooring to maintain, service or check on systems and make sure it is safe and compliant (per legal obligations to do so)

Take a vessel to a marina or boat shed for repairs or servicing

Pick up vessel from a marina or boat shed after servicing

Pick up a vessel that you have purchased from a dealer, broker or person and tow it home

Take a vessel to a marina or broker to prepare a vessel for sale

Move a vessel between marinas or moorings for relocation purposes

Physical distancing and gathering rules are to be observed at all times during any of the above activities. The latest information on Physical distancing and gathering rules are available on the NSW Government website.

Commercial vessels and charters

For crew: Commercial vessels and charter boats are considered places of work for crew. This means they should adhere to the rules surrounding other workplaces. In general, commercial vessels in Greater Sydney can operate if they are providing an essential service, which does not include recreational charters. See details about workplaces.

For passengers: Recreational charter vessels (fishing, whale watching, diving etc.) can operate during this period, providing they adhere to the one person per 4 square metres rule. Other recreational charters (such as harbour cruises) are considered under the Public Health Order, to be in the same category as restaurants, clubs, hotels and similar premises and therefore should not operate in Greater Sydney. See details NSW Government website.

Information about boat ramps

All boat ramps in NSW are managed by local councils, the National Parks and Wildlife Service or WaterNSW - with the exception of four ramps managed by Transport for NSW at Carrington, North Stockton, South Stockton and Port Kembla

Contact your local council for more information about specific boat ramps

There are no current plans to close the ramps managed by Transport for

Reporting a breach of restrictions