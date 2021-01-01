A top choice of boat names reflects the times: BoatUS announces top 10 boat names for 2021

Escaping to the boat was a priority in 2021. © Scott Croft Escaping to the boat was a priority in 2021. © Scott Croft

by Scott Croft 2 Jul 11:08 PDT

It's been a tumultuous year for Americans, and getting away from it all on a recreational boat has given many the respite they've needed. With lives upended, some recreational boat owners have chosen to reflect on the times when selecting a name for their boat.

"Social Distancing" rocketed to the No. 2 spot on the BoatUS Top 10 Boat Names list for 2021. The choice of boat names, which were requested from the BoatUS online Boat Graphics service, may also tell you a little about the owner.

Here's this year's Top 10 Boat Names list:

Andiamo: There's no mistaking this meaning of this Italian word for "let's go." While this name has made the list in the past, never before have so many boaters wanted to go and get away from it all, making this the No. 1 boat name for 2021. Social Distancing: An affirmation of the times, physically separating by escaping to the water gives this boat owner the space they need to recover and rejuvenate during a crazy year of change. Grace: Elegance, a refinement of movement. This owner may have chosen a vessel with the classic lines - a bit of tumblehome, a raked stern and overhanging bow. There may even be Grey Poupon aboard. Shenanigans: Moving up the list from No. 7 last year, this boat owner is definitely up to something. For other boaters who may share a dock with this vessel's owner, playful pranks are always part of the summer boating season. Better make sure your binoculars don't have a layer of black charcoal smudged on the eyepieces before you use them. Cool Change: Also moving up three spots from the previous list, time for a "cool change" can be the escape this boat's owner is looking for. The literal meaning, which describes the change from a hot summer day to a cool afternoon breeze and thunderstorms ahead, comes from Australia and sparked a pop song. Island Time: Falling from the No. 2 spot last year, everything is more laid back aboard this vessel. Let down your hair, relax - you will get there when you get there. Literally and figuratively, this owner is on Island Time. Knot on Call: Moving up two spots, this is a name often chosen by medical professionals. It also likely appeals to a wider group of boat owners where technology has made them always available to the office. Mojo: Got yours back yet? Boating regains this owner's energy and enthusiasm. Freedom: Ever since appearing on the Top 10 Boat Names list for the first time after 9/11, this perennial favorite explains everything that boating gives this boat owner. Let it all go - no one is stopping you. Serenity: An all-time favorite that was No. 1 last year, this name may indicate the owner's need to find time away from a high-stress job... or family! It's often a name found on sailing vessels.

For a look at all of the BoatUS Top 10 Boat Names lists over the years, go to BoatUS.com/Boatgraphics/Top-10-Boat-Names. The BoatUS Graphics service offers an online design tool that allows you to easily create custom boat graphics with fast turnaround times. BoatUS also offers simple step-by-step video instructions on how to install your new graphics yourself.