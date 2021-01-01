Introducing the 222m Somnio - Exclusive apartments for those seeking superyacht ownership

by Somnio 1 Jul 23:04 PDT

For investors looking for superyacht ownership, the largest and most beautiful yacht in the world, Somnio, is to launch in mid-2024. With just 39 luxurious and spacious apartments onboard and an ever-changing global itinerary to dream of, Somnio will travel the globe in a safe and exclusive environment.

Somnio is the world's first "Yacht Liner", conceived to provide all the benefits of superyacht ownership and finished to the highest possible standards, with onboard amenities reflecting the service and offering only found in the world's finest hotels. World-class medical care will also be available onboard providing apartment owners with the highest level of safety away from pandemics and other global risks.

Two of the world's foremost architectural and design studios, Winch Design of the United Kingdom and Tillberg Design of Sweden, have been at work for the past 18 months to bring the project to life.

Environmental sustainability is a key focus for Somnio, which is being built with the latest clean engine technology and advanced onboard equipment to help scientists and marine experts conduct research into ocean environments. Internationally-recognised experts will join Somnio's itinerary to update owners on the latest global challenges and solutions on key environmental and philanthropic issues.

Those wanting a secure environment at sea can choose to buy their home on one of 6 apartment decks, with prices starting from nine and a half million Euros. Bespoke features will depend on the owner's selection but can include personal kitchen, a gym, a library, inside/outside dining spaces and distinct dressing areas. Full concierge services will be available for both onboard and land-based needs.

Somnio will be 222 metres long and have a gross tonnage of 33,500GRT. She will be the largest yacht in the world, by both length and volume, and is currently being built by VARD (Norway), part of Italy's Fincantieri, one of the world's most renowned shipbuilders of specialised vessels.

The pioneering project, with a build, design and outfitting cost of approximately 500 million Euros, is being overseen by Somnio co-founder Captain Erik Bredhe, previously Master of M/V The World, to date the only residential vessel at sea. "The World has been a phenomenal success, though it is time for true superyacht co-ownership." said Captain Bredhe, who is now embarking on a new vision for ultraluxe living on the ocean.

Announcing the launch of Somnio, Captain Erik Bredhe said: "Somnio will be the only residential superyacht in the world and has been designed to exacting standards that are commensurate with a life of opportunity. Owners will share a truly unique lifestyle at sea, with a hand-picked crew and a never-ending global itinerary of carefully selected destinations and experiences befitting a yacht of this nature."

Amenities onboard will include a spectacular 10,000-bottle capacity wine cellar and tasting room; a choice of restaurants and bars; and an onboard beach club featuring water-sports facilities. A lounge in the ship's bow will also provide for spectacular views when sailing in scenic areas or when entering port.

With a focus on slow-paced travel Somnio will explore the four corners of the globe, from the Mediterranean, a week in New York, sailing the South Pacific to undertaking expeditions in Antarctica. Owners will access unimaginable experiences whilst enjoying the true intimacy of private yacht ownership with added ability to share a unique life with like-minded owners and friends with whom to explore the world.

Somnio's Owners will remain a tightly guarded secret and the process is by invitation or referral only.

More details about Somnio can be found by visiting www.somniosuperyachts.com.