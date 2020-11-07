Snap Stick cures headaches of sticky snaps and zippers

Snap Stick © Martin Flory Group Snap Stick © Martin Flory Group

by Martin Flory Group 3 Jul 08:31 PDT

Few small things cause as big a headache as sticky snaps and zippers, even when cleaned of dirt and salt. And forcing them can accidentally rip the surrounding fabric, especially if it's old or has shrunk. The solution is to use Snap Stick from Shurhold. Fast and easy to apply, it provides long-lasting lubrication that allows hardware to perform like new.

Made in the USA, Snap Stick is non-toxic and biodegradable, and won't harm fabric or solid surfaces. It's ideal for metal and plastic zippers, snaps, hinges and other small marine hardware.

The solid, wax-like formula applies like lip balm. A twist of the base presents the product. Snap Stick is easy to apply to only the desired area. The user runs it along both sides of a zipper or on the male snap, then opens and closes the hardware several times. One application lasts for three months.

Dedicated to educating boat owners, Shurhold provides key tips for boat value preservation at shurhold.com. Inventor of the One Handle Does It All system, Shurhold manufactures specialty care items and accessories to clean, polish and detail.

For more information contact Shurhold, Tel: +1-772-287-1313; Fax: +1-772-286-9620 or visit shurhold.com.