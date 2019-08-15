Boaters advised of survey work for Port Macquarie southern breakwater upgrade

Port Macquarie © Port Macquarie Port Macquarie © Port Macquarie

by NSW Maritime 5 Jul 03:19 PDT

Boaters are advised survey work offshore from Port Macquarie to inform work on the southern breakwater upgrade will continue into next week.

Transport for NSW is carrying out investigation work which requires minimal use of machinery over a ten-day period from 7am to 5pm on weekdays, weather permitting.

The southern breakwater is being upgraded to extend its life, maintain a safe boating entrance to the Hastings River and improve pedestrian access.

The $5 million breakwater upgrade work is part of the $205 million in maritime stimulus funding.

More information on coastal infrastructure and support here...