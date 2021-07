Boat test and first impressions - Axopar 22 Australian launch

by eyachts 6 Jul 13:13 PDT

The first Axopar 22 just launched in Australia and the team at Eyachts took it for its first test drive. The team managed to get up to 41kts after a short use of the 200hp Mercury Outboard.

"It's absolutely phenomenal to drive, it feels like you're driving a high powered go-cart when you're accelerating. It's really tight in the turns, not losing any grip at all, even when crossing the wake," says Joe.