Greenline 40 to Axopar 28 - The Fleming's review

Axopar 28 - The Fleming's review © Eyachts Axopar 28 - The Fleming's review © Eyachts

by eyachts 5 Jul 14:26 PDT

Previously owning a Greenline 40 Hybrid for eight years and a sailboat for many prior to that, the Flemings are no strangers to boating.

After selling their GL40 at the end of last year they decided a switch to caravanning was the way forwards. However, after a summer spent watching the boats enjoying the water from their Broadwater apartment Jon decided it was time to get his feet wet again...

This time the Flemings were looking to downsize and with a chat with the Eyachts team, we were able to find the perfect fit, the Axopar 28 Cabin.

Their plans outside of enjoying the local waterways of SE Qld is to venture south to one of their favourite waterways and explore the Clarence River stopping each night in a local town.

Jon and Anne are already in love with their Axopar 28 Cabin, it fulfils all their needs with the enclosed helm and commented how quiet and peaceful it was with the doors closed and retractable roof open. The forward table when converted to a sun lounge will get lots of use and especially the euro awning when anchored.

With Whale season beginning Jon and Anne are excited to get out in the ocean and watch the magnificent migration of these mammals.

Jon talked about how well it rode at 25knots and the ease of steering with the 300hp Mercury Outboard.

We cannot wait to see the Flemings out on the water in their new Axopar.

