Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - PBW - LEADERBOARD

Aquila 36 - Foiling Magic

by Aquila Australia 11 Jul 21:40 PDT
The Aquila 36 approaches the quay © John Curnow

The A36 with hydrofoils will be making her Australian debut later this year and so we thought you would all appreciate a sneak peak. Already a hit, the addition of the foils to this might catamaran only increases her appeal to the boating public.

The A36 is one of Aquila's most popular power catamarans. The innovative design has taken the best of bowriders, day boats and bay cruisers to create and very exciting boat. The first thing you notice when you step on board in the amount of space. This twin outboard driven catamaran could easily accommodate 15 people for day cruising and has ample accommodation and facilities for a family to cruise overnight.

Aquila 36 with the plush, ultra leather mocha trim, and soft touch carpet - photo © John Curnow
Aquila 36 with the plush, ultra leather mocha trim, and soft touch carpet - photo © John Curnow

The bow is distinguished by large sunbeds on each hull which convert into seating. It makes for a very welcoming space. You can access the foredeck from the saloon which is where you will find the helm, galley, seating (which converts into an additional bed) as well as the access to the two accommodation cabins below.

The accommodation cabins each have their own double bed and ensuite with plenty of storage for clothes, toys, games, books and anything else a family would need for a weekend of successful cruising.

Aquila 36 - Foiling Magic - photo © Aquila Boats
Aquila 36 - Foiling Magic - photo © Aquila Boats

The rear deck has even more seating, another sunbed and a duckboard. The water is easily accessed for swimming by the retractable ladder. There are options for tender davits, BBQ, more refrigeration and a fishing station. However, it is under the waterline where the A36 is most impressive.

Relaxing on board the Aquila 36 off Bradleys Head - photo © John Curnow
Relaxing on board the Aquila 36 off Bradleys Head - photo © John Curnow

The A36 is fitted with hydrofoils, two in fact. The largest runs between the two hulls and is a fixed structure. It was developed specifically for the A36 by the naval architecture firm involved with the America's Cup boats. It is designed to elevate the boat above the chop to improve performance yet also reduce the heaving and therefore, motion which causes seasickness. The second foils are at the rear and are trim foils designed to reduce the pitching of the boat.

Aquila 36 Flying along Sydney Harbour - photo © John Curnow
Aquila 36 Flying along Sydney Harbour - photo © John Curnow

With no moving parts and limited maintenance requirements, it is a cost-effective way of getting betters speeds and a smoother ride without throwing more horsepower at the 36-foot catamaran. It is also the first time the A36 with this option will be on public display in Australia.

To make an appointment to view the A36 with hydrofoils, contact the team at .

Related Articles

Meet the Mieles: Aquila 54 Yacht Hull No. 1 owners
Lou and Nicole Miele first met in seventh grade Lou and Nicole Miele first met in seventh grade, dated briefly in high school before fate took them in different directions. Twenty years later their lives intersected once again, and they have enjoyed a beautiful partnership ever since. Posted on 7 Jul Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran virtual debut
A tremendous response from current Aquila owners and international dealers One of the newest additions to the lineup, the Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran, recently won the Multihull of the Year award! Posted on 29 Apr Flagship Aquila 70 debuts in Palm Beach
The Aquila 70 tops out at 27 knots yet can still cover long ranges at slower speeds Alain Raas, Aquila Brand Manager comments, "This breathtaking and powerful catamaran is like nothing you have ever stepped aboard. With an aesthetically pleasing design at every angle, the Aquila 70 embodies the stunning luxury yacht that it is." Posted on 22 Mar Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran launched
Newer, larger, and more elegant cruising model Aquila's rapid growth and global success has challenged our international design and engineering teams to elevate expectations with a newer, larger, and more elegant cruising model. Posted on 26 Jan 100 reasons to celebrate
Celebrating Hull #100 of the Aquila 36 Power Catamaran The Aquila team is proud to announce hull number 100 of the Aquila 36 Sport Power Catamaran has rolled off the production line, on its way to its new owner. Posted on 22 Dec 2020 Rediscover the Aquila 32 sport power catamaran
An improved ride, increased comfort, and more space The 2021 Aquila 32 Sport Power Catamaran includes a longer waterline length resulting in an improved ride, increased comfort, and more space. Boasting expansive social zones in the bow, cockpit, and aft, she offers seating for up to 14. Posted on 25 Nov 2020 Aquila Power Catamarans announce the Aquila 54
A luxuriously versatile new model Aquila Power Catamarans recently announced a new addition to the lineup, the Aquila 54. This 54'2" (16.5 meters) yacht is perfect for cruising, entertaining, and experiencing life on the water. Posted on 9 Jul 2020 Aquila Power Catamaran launches 44 Hull #100
Aquila 44 boasts signature features like bridge-to-bow access The global growth and success of Aquila Power Catamarans continue with a celebration of the launching of its one-hundredth 44-foot (13.4-meter) luxury power catamaran. Posted on 15 May 2020 Aquila 70: Extra information released
Available with either twin 800 or 1000hp Volvo Penta shaft drive She can be ordered with either an closed sky lounge, or open bridge with fixed screens and comes in either four or five cabin layout, with the option for two crew cabins in the two bows. Posted on 22 Oct 2019
Highfield Boats - PBW - FOOTERComposites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy