Aquila 36 - Foiling Magic

The Aquila 36 approaches the quay © John Curnow

by Aquila Australia 11 Jul 21:40 PDT

The A36 with hydrofoils will be making her Australian debut later this year and so we thought you would all appreciate a sneak peak. Already a hit, the addition of the foils to this might catamaran only increases her appeal to the boating public.

The A36 is one of Aquila's most popular power catamarans. The innovative design has taken the best of bowriders, day boats and bay cruisers to create and very exciting boat. The first thing you notice when you step on board in the amount of space. This twin outboard driven catamaran could easily accommodate 15 people for day cruising and has ample accommodation and facilities for a family to cruise overnight.

The bow is distinguished by large sunbeds on each hull which convert into seating. It makes for a very welcoming space. You can access the foredeck from the saloon which is where you will find the helm, galley, seating (which converts into an additional bed) as well as the access to the two accommodation cabins below.

The accommodation cabins each have their own double bed and ensuite with plenty of storage for clothes, toys, games, books and anything else a family would need for a weekend of successful cruising.

The rear deck has even more seating, another sunbed and a duckboard. The water is easily accessed for swimming by the retractable ladder. There are options for tender davits, BBQ, more refrigeration and a fishing station. However, it is under the waterline where the A36 is most impressive.

The A36 is fitted with hydrofoils, two in fact. The largest runs between the two hulls and is a fixed structure. It was developed specifically for the A36 by the naval architecture firm involved with the America's Cup boats. It is designed to elevate the boat above the chop to improve performance yet also reduce the heaving and therefore, motion which causes seasickness. The second foils are at the rear and are trim foils designed to reduce the pitching of the boat.

With no moving parts and limited maintenance requirements, it is a cost-effective way of getting betters speeds and a smoother ride without throwing more horsepower at the 36-foot catamaran. It is also the first time the A36 with this option will be on public display in Australia.

