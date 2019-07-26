Announcing the Sabre 43 Salon Express

by E Marine Motor Yachts 14 Jul 16:33 PDT

Sabre Yachts has a long history of success with models between 40 and 45 feet, beginning in 1987 with the first Sabre 42 sailboat. Since that date, Sabre has built more than 660 boats in this size range across fifteen different sail and power models. Today, they add another: the Sabre 43 Salon Express.

Designed as a direct replacement for the recently-retired Sabre 42 Salon Express, the new Sabre 43 draws appreciably from the best points of her older sister while incorporating significant technological innovations and answering some of the frequently-noted needs of boats this size. In addition, owners will appreciate her contemporary approach to Downeast proportions, with sweeping lines and fresh angles contained in a vessel that, nevertheless, remains recognizably a Sabre.

Highlights of this blank-sheet design include a spacious salon with two banks of seating over six feet in length and a half-up galley that incorporates all the amenities of a modern kitchen without wasting precious storage volume. Below deck, a versatile hybrid lounge functions as guest berth, private retreat, or home office, depending on her owners’ needs.

Her master stateroom is iconic Sabre, featuring an island berth and numerous storage compartments, all in warm American cherry. Finally, an adaptable utility room beneath the salon sole provides space for various supplemental storage and appliance solutions, including a side-by-side washer and dryer, wine cooler, or storage lockers.

Beneath her classic appearance, owners will discover the technology and features of a much larger yacht. The new 43 Salon Express will be the first full-network Sabre below 58-feet. As a result, owners can not only check critical functions and control any circuit on the boat from either the helm MFDs or iPad mini but also control the “mode of operation” or “scene” - setting the lighting and circuit configuration of the boat with the simple touch of a button.

Remote access to these components, as well as GPS monitoring, geofencing, trip logging, and NMEA 2000-based alarms, are available via cell phone through the included Sentinel Telematics feature.

The Sabre 43 Salon Express boasts expansive fixed-glazed windows, sloping deck rails, and a sleek new mast design, all of which contribute to her striking nouveau-vintage silhouette.

Described as “the most social Sabre to date,” the arrangement of the Sabre 43 encourages connection through circular seating configurations in the cockpit, salon, and lower lounge.

While she remains true to her Downeast heritage, this new model refuses to stint on modernization and innovation, marking a new generation of Sabre yacht design.

The first Sabre 43 Salon Express will be completed in Mid- 2022.