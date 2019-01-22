The 2032 Brisbane Olympics to draw increased superyacht visitation

by Nicholas Thorowgood 22 Jul 05:17 PDT

The 2032 Olympic Games to be hosted by Brisbane, the "River City", will undoubtedly be a massive drawcard attracting an influx of superyachts to Australia. The successful bid will put Brisbane on the international map and help to increase Australia's desirability as a destination for superyachts.

The Brisbane River gives superyachts the ability to berth in the city which is relatively unique for a host city and very attractive for owners who are expected to relocate their yacht as their private base when they attend the games.

The beauty of the South Pacific region, showcasing exceptional cruising opportunities, accompanied by the excitement and competitive atmosphere of the Olympic Games, represents an enormous enticement for superyachts. The attraction of superyachts to the region will create economic and employment opportunities for Queensland and Australia.

David Good, CEO of Superyacht Australia, says, 'This is excellent news for Queensland but also for all of Australia and the region with the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane attracting superyachts to the South Pacific. We would expect many of Australia's top destinations to benefit economically. We are also fortunate to have world-class refit and repair yards in Australia to service the vessels from the global fleet while they visit our region.'

Australia last hosted the Summer Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000, attracting superyachts from around the globe, as did London in 2012. Both host cities provided similar opportunities for superyachts to be close to the event locations.

The 2032 Olympics will be hosted over three precincts - Brisbane as the primary host location, with the Gold Coast to the south and Sunshine Coast to the north, also providing key sporting arenas. Both the Brisbane River and the Gold Coast Spit Masterplan development will provide outstanding opportunities to host superyachts for the Olympics.

Assistant Minister for Tourism Industry Development and Queensland Government Superyacht Representative Michael Healy said, "The Brisbane Olympic Games will present an outstanding opportunity for our superyacht industry. We see this as being vitally important to the industry's growth, and this announcement will be another huge shot in the arm. The Superyacht Industry is worth well over a billion dollars to the Queensland economy, through construction, maintenance, berthing and the growing charter sector, not to mention the thousands of jobs in Brisbane and regional centres."

"The global exposure which is associated with the Olympic Games will benefit our Superyacht industry significantly, and I know we've got some of the smartest people in this industry in Queensland, and we are confident that the industry will capitalize on this outstanding opportunity with the support of the Palaszczuk Government".

The growing popularity of the South Pacific region, the spectacular scenery and the infrastructure available for these vessels are just a few reasons the Brisbane Olympics is likely to be a dominant destination for the global superyacht fleet in 2032.