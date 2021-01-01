Please select your home edition
Laneva Boats second place in the Energy Boat Challenge of the Yacht Club de Monaco

by Laneva Boats 22 Jul 21:58 PDT
Laneva Boats in the Energy Boat Challenge of the Yacht Club de Monaco © Laneva Boats

The eighth edition of the Energy Boat Challenge, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco, in collaboration with the International Motonautical Union (UIM) and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, came to a close on 10th July.

The event was an opportunity to discuss new clean and alternative propulsion systems and to compete with the 32 teams, 22 universities with a total of 17 nationalities represented. During this incredible nautical experience, Laneva Boats finished in second place overall.

The Lanéva team is proud to have taken first place among the battery-powered electric boats:

  • For the manoeuvrability challenge, being the fastest.
  • For the endurance race, by completing 12 laps, as many as the first in the race.
Laneva Boats in the Energy Boat Challenge of the Yacht Club de Monaco - photo © Laneva Boats
Laneva Boats in the Energy Boat Challenge of the Yacht Club de Monaco - photo © Laneva Boats

Mike Horn, ambassador of the Yacht Club de Monaco, did us the honour of coming aboard the VESPER boat to talk about renewable and clean energy.

"We are very proud of our results at this event, which is the culmination of long efforts to optimise our propulsion system, after a year of no events, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic. This Yacht Club de Monaco event is for us a real research laboratory which allows us to progress our boat and compare the levels of technical development with the market. I would like to thank the Yacht Club of Monaco for their welcome and the organisation of the Energy Boat Challenge. It was an honour for Lanéva Boats to represent Monaco in these various events. "confides François Richard, CEO of Lanéva Boats.

Lanéva Boats reflects a commitment to the technologies of tomorrow. After the launch of the first boat model in 2019 at the Monaco Yacht Club, the new 2021 model is the result of a perfect combination of power and autonomy.

Lanéva Boats is also a creator of exceptional boats, 100% electric and tailor-made for the yachting and superyacht markets. The Lanéva boat is the perfect expression of the concept of "sustainable luxury": silent propulsion, sustainable materials and state-of-the-art technology. It is the most advanced sustainable boat on the market. It reflects a commitment to sustainability without ever compromising on design, comfort and high-end finishes.

Excellence, Boldness and Creativity are the three major founding values of the brand. Excellence in construction and design with the use of noble and natural materials. Audacity in linking nature and technology. Creativity in developing an electric propulsion system using battery cell technologies from various maritime and military applications.

Laneva Boats in the Energy Boat Challenge of the Yacht Club de Monaco - photo © Laneva Boats
Laneva Boats in the Energy Boat Challenge of the Yacht Club de Monaco - photo © Laneva Boats

