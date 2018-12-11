MC82p - Ahead of the Pack

by McConaghy 28 Jul 17:20 PDT

McConaghy are delighted to confirm that build has now commenced on the shipyard's first MC82p, with this model already sold to an experienced owner.

Designed to offer contemporary on-water living with an apartment-like style, the MC82p is an appealing all-rounder: a confident long-range cruiser, family yacht and coastal weekender, as well as offering a desirable platform for commercial charter.

The MC82p is the second McConaghy Multihull to benefit from an interior design by the Italian studio m2atelier, a partnership that began with the MC75 announced earlier this year, and naval architecture comes from Ker Design.

The yacht's internal volume has been maximised and every space configured with distinct purpose in a layout that dispels all preconceptions of yacht interiors.

This first MC82p features a huge saloon lounge with a dining area and open plan galley on the main deck, a spacious aft deck with sofas and al fresco dining space, and a cosy exterior lounge forward of the superstructure.

On the flybridge there is another informal dining area and freestanding lounge furniture, with sun loungers positioned aft to make the most of the elevated and uninterrupted views. The flybridge itself is sheltered by a fixed bimini with a retractable centre 'sun roof' panel.

The accommodation arrangement aboard this MC82p allows for four seaward-facing double cabins, three of which can be converted to twin berths, and there are two additional cabins for crew. The accommodation occupies both the port and starboard hulls and all of the accommodation is en suite.

"The general arrangement of any McConaghy Multihull can be configured to specifically suit each client's requirements. Some clients like to have a master suite on the main deck, while others request fewer but larger guest suites and some place greater emphasis on crew accommodation and layout versatility. We pride ourselves on being able to meet any client request - this is production boat building with full-custom possibility." - Mark Evans, CEO, McConaghy

The MC82p is driven from the flybridge. Equipped with twin 250hp Yanmar engines, the yacht will reach a top speed of 17 knots and cruise at 10 knots, and the efficient hull form and lightweight construction reduce fuel burn by 30 to 50% compared to a motor yacht of the same length.

The MC82p carries a 5.7m tender on a hydraulic aft platform, which, with the tender deployed, creates a spacious swim platform or provides additional deck space.

Additional production options include solar power generation, synthetic teak decking, various hull colours, underwater lights and an impressive integrated audiovisual package.

The McConaghy Multihull range has been created in collaboration with world-leading designers. The catamaran series, which ranges in size from 52ft to 115ft and features both sailing and power vessels, offers clean lines, luxurious living spaces and a modern design dynamic that simultaneously enables more comfortable cruising and better performance.

With small production runs, McConaghy's focus on quality control and their close working relationship with the client, delivers all the benefits of a full-custom build yet affords the confidence of a proven hull design and for a fraction of the cost. All models in the McConaghy Multihull range are fully customisable.

MC82p hull #1 is due for delivery in March 2023, with orders now being taken for subsequent models.