Extra Yachts launched the new X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi

by Extra Yachts 29 Jul 23:38 PDT

Extra Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts, has launched the new X96 TRIPLEX: a combination of volumes and elegance.

Francesco Guida penned the exterior lines while Hot Lab studio designed the interior. The Extra lines stand out for the profile captivating design conveying its strong personality, immediately standing out for its uniqueness.

Refined contrasts between the clear and soft white fiberglass surfaces and the elegant dark windows provide unparalleled brightness and panoramic views to the exclusive interior living areas.

The Extra Yachts range now offers three distinctive lines: FAST, LOFT and TRIPLEX. Each one comprises of different models to give guests the thrill of fully experiencing contact with nature, creating an intense feeling with the sea both during navigation and at anchor, thanks to the maximum comfort offered by the large internal and external volumes.

Extra X96 Triplex can accommodate 10 people in 5 cabins of which the full-beam owner cabin on the main deck, and the other four very spacious guest cabins (two VIP cabins with central bed and two cabins with single beds) below deck.

X96 Triplex is a comfortable, spacious, elegant boat, designed with no boundaries for fashion and technical solutions, ultimately a mature and well-built boat.

The X96 Triplex semi-displacement propulsion system can rely on 3 powerful Volvo Penta IPS engines of 1000 horsepower each capable of pushing it up to a maximum speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.

The world premiere of Extra X96 Triplex will take place at the Cannes Yachting Festival next September from 7th to 12th.