Lantau Yacht Club launches a first Yachtcation Package

by Lantau Yacht Club 3 Aug 19:17 PDT

Lantau Yacht Club ("LYC / Club") is pleased to roll out the first yachtcation package for yachting aficionados this summer.

In the most popular yachting season of the year, yachting lovers are now offered a rare opportunity to try out the new state-of-the-art LYC marina and our premium service at our exclusive Club.

The number of pleasure yachts in Hong Kong saw impressive growth since the pandemic outbreak - the number of pleasure vessels increased by over 580 in 2020 alone and more locals are getting into yachting. Pleasure yachts are now considered a private and safe space away from the crowd, and where people can spend quality time with friends and family.

"LYC is excited to launch the first-ever yachtcation package offered by yacht clubs in Hong Kong. With the recent travel restrictions, many people who used to spend weeks on their yachts overseas during summer now enjoy yachting in Hong Kong. This is a great opportunity for them to explore different yachting locations, especially the western and southern waters of Hong Kong. While berthed at LYC, yacht owners can also enjoy all the offerings Discovery Bay can provide, such as beach fun at Tai Pak Beach or the leisurely ambience with a drink at the alfresco dining hub D'Deck," said Ms Charlotte Ho, Director of Hospitality Marketing and Membership of Auberge Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Hong Kong Resort Company Limited.

The LYC Yachtcation Package includes ONE night wet berthing in our Marina, with four-course dinner for TWO and complimentary sparkling wine at Caffè Napoli in LYC, and two complimentary transfers within Discovery Bay. The package prices vary according to size of yachts and choices of menus. Visitors can also book a spa treatment at Spa Botanica of Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong at a special rate of 15% off.

In fact, LYC has been receiving a number of Visiting Members who spoke highly of the facilities and quality of the Marina as well as the impeccable service of our staff.

"It's the best marina in Hong Kong with excellent facilities and supportive staff. Its location also offers the convenience to sail around Lantau where I can stay active in the great waters year round," said Mr. Metz who brought his boat to LYC for multiple times.

"I really appreciate the efficiency and friendliness of the front desk staff who got out of their way to take care of the members. We especially enjoyed the serene and peaceful atmosphere at LYC," commented Ms. Bernadette who came with her family for a couple of times.

LYC Yachtcation Packages from HK$2,200, including:

One night wet berthing with complimentary WIFI

Four-course dinner for two plus complimentary sparkling wine at Caffè Napoli

Free use of tennis courts, with shower facilities available

15% off on spa treatments and the best available room rate at the Seaside Resort Hotel, Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong

Two complimentary transfers within Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay DIY tour with DB shopping directory and hiking guidebook provided

For reservation and enquiry: +852 2987 9591 /

Remark: The rate quoted above is for yacht size up to 10 metres. Prices vary according to the lengths of yachts and choices of menus. Other terms and conditions apply.