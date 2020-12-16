Please select your home edition
Vicem Yachts introduces 65 Classic, re-engineered & offered in fiberglass/cold-molded construction

by Vicem Yachts 4 Aug 06:27 PDT
Vicem 65 Classic © Vicem Yachts

With three hulls already under construction, Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the restyled and re-engineered Vicem 65 Classic. To guarantee owners even more flexibility, the manufacturer will offer the yacht in either their traditional cold-molded construction—or, mirroring other recent successes like the 50 Classic—also in fiberglass. The advantage of the latter, among other things, is a faster delivery time for owners.

Currently Vicem have three 65 Classic models under construction, with two fiberglass and one cold-molded hull in build.

Vicem Yachts is well-known as one of the leading cold-molded wooden yacht builders in the world, but the company is equally accomplished at composite fiberglass construction. Fiberglass builds provide Vicem quicker turnarounds as well as easier maintenance, giving the customizable 65-footer a unique combination of style, value, performance and durability.

Vicem 65 Classic - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 65 Classic - photo © Vicem Yachts

According to Vicem's Production Manager, Yigit Akbarlas, "Vicem is committed to offering owners choices, and it doesn't stop at the hull construction material. Owners can also choose between traditional shaft-drive propulsion or Volvo-Penta IPS pod drives."

Either drivetrain provides the yacht a proven propulsion to achieve around a 23-knot cruising speed and top speeds exceeding 28 knots. Because the engine room is set aft under the cockpit, either installation provides the builder maximum flexibility on interior accommodations. Additionally, the engine room placement allows for significantly reduced engine noise to the accommodations deck.

The new 65 Classic has a completely reworked interior whose showstopper is an optional full-beam, mid-ship master stateroom located just under the saloon. In the standard three-cabin configuration, the galley and accommodations live on the lower deck, allowing spacious seating options on the salon and through to the aft deck.

Continues Akbarlas, "We believe that this already successful model will fit in perfectly with what we are doing with other yachts in the Classic series: that is, to provide the timeless, traditional look for which Vicem is known but also by providing customers incredible choice from construction and drivetrain to interior design and décor."

Vicem took the opportunity while reworking the 65 Classic's original design—a downeast express-style yacht with high freeboard and traditional lines—to increase the size of the already large light-gathering windows and portlights, particularly off the front and sides of the saloon. The former greatly improves the visibility from the helm while the latter provides natural light to all living areas of the boat.

In addition to featuring three staterooms, two with ensuite heads, and plenty of stowage for longer trips, the 65 Classic offers a solution to suit any owner's cruising lifestyle. Like others before it, the 65 Classic can also be ordered with a flying bridge.

Vicem 65 Classic - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 65 Classic - photo © Vicem Yachts

