Axopar 37 review: Is the Axopar 37 diamond quality?

by eyachts 4 Aug 05:16 PDT

In late 2020 Scarfin, an Axopar 37 Sun Top was handed over to her new family, the Diamonds. In their words, "The overall purchase, delivery, and handover experience with the team at Eyachts was nothing short of brilliant. 10/10."

Rebecca, Nick and their kids spent a few months in Pittwater before relocating to the Harbour and have also taken their Axopar 37 from Sydney to Port Stephens - an incredible offshore trip.

We chatted with Rebecca to see their favourite locations and things they love about their Axopar 37 Sun Top.

For the Diamonds, the purchase of their Axopar was not a split-second decision. Nick had been studying the brand for years beforehand, "he's loved the look and attributes of the Axopar since its launch in Europe years earlier," said Bec.

"He had been researching our next boat. We had a gorgeous Chris-Craft woody at the time, but no option to stay onboard overnight and the weather had to be absolutely spot-on to feel confident to take it out to sea and he came across the Axopar. I hired one for a surprise joyride on his last birthday and we all fell for it".

Axopar 37 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

The family opted for the Axopar 37 Sun-Top with aft cabin, a fantastic option for the family when planning to overnight onboard. This was one of Rebecca's favourite things about the Axopar, "especially in the summertime, we always have a ball."

Their other favourite features are the Axopar's "Speed, comfort and amazing flexible fun."

For this family, the adventure doesn't stop onboard the Axopar, they often take the SUP on the roof racks so the adventure continues when they anchor.

"We love hanging out having fun on the water. Zooming out through the heads, but the adventure doesn't stop there," says Bec.

Although Scarfin is a Sydney local, the offshore performance and confidence this 37 ft boat provides allows the family to take on extended trips like their recent long weekend up the coast.

"My favourite experience onboard was taking Scarfin up the coast - alongside pods of dolphins - speeding between the massive container ships off Newcastle's coast, to Port Stephens. The trip included island hopping, exploring waterways, snorkelling around Broughton Island and exploring all the spectacular bays of the island, in Scarfin."

Axopar 37 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

The family opted to stay at Soldiers Point Marina while up in Port Stephens stating they were "super friendly, helpful for kids and had a great restaurant too!"

The Axopar truly is the perfect adventure boat.

Staying local, here is Bec's Sydney recommendations, first up Pittwater.

Iron Ladder Beach is a favourite spot for the daytime. It is peaceful and calm, fun to explore or picnic on the beach.

The Basin is a great spot to stay overnight midweek - we'd get there for sunset when the sky goes pink, grab a mooring, with no-one around, have sushi & wine under the stars with the stereo pumping out tunes. In the morning we wake up for breakfast and make our work calls before heading across to Palm Beach for coffees.

Note: There is good mobile reception at The Basin if you choose your mooring with that in mind.

In the Harbour...

Shelly Beach is a great spot to drop an anchor (we stay clear of the seas grass) and jump off the back of the boat for snorkelling. There is so much to see underwater there and a good spot for lunch on Scarfin, even when it's too cold to swim in winter.

It is safe to say this family know how to have fun on board their boat. We cannot wait to hear about the adventures they take onboard their Axopar 37 Sun Top that are still to come.

