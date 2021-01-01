Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

The flagship Prestige X70 continues her voyage in Hong Kong making her debut at a private premiere

by Asia Yachting 4 Aug 19:59 PDT

Shortly after the press presentation of Prestige X70 at the world premiere in Monaco last year, Asia Yachting is bringing this flagship model, that is distinguished by a radically different design, to Hong Kong and Asia for the summer.

Awarded for "Best Layout" at the prestigious 2020 World Yacht Trophies award ceremony held in the city of Cannes, France, the Prestige X70 presents a radically new way to live at sea. To celebrate the grand arrival of the Prestige X70, Asia Yachting will shortly be announcing the details of the Private Premiere of Prestige X70 and an exciting array of happenings for this summer. Exclusive viewings are welcomed through prior appointment.

Prestige X70 - photo © Jean-Francois Romero
Prestige X70 - photo © Jean-Francois Romero

A radical way to live at sea

The Prestige X70, launched in 2020, is the first model in the new X-Line dedicated to the art of living well and to luxury, and bears witness to a drive for innovation by this world leader in the market of mid-sized flybridge motor yachts. Created in the spirit of superyachts, the X70 looks onto an infinite horizon, without barriers between the exterior and the interior. Her design combines exceptional volume, ease of movement and lighting for an incredible experience on board. The all-new design concept for this luxury crossover enables you to benefit from the full beam of the yacht: space on board is maximized to stunning effect!

Prestige X70 - photo © Jean-Francois Romero
Prestige X70 - photo © Jean-Francois Romero

The infinite space

In partnership with the Garroni Design studio, Prestige reinvents space and movement on board and adopts a radically different design in optimizing light and space. While a traditional Flybridge uses 70% of the width of the yacht for movement on board via the sidedecks, the X70 breaks with this tradition. The full width of the yacht can be utilized, expanding the field of possibilities and opening onto an infinite horizon. As such, the saloon occupies the full width of the yacht that increases exterior space. The XXL cockpit is three times larger than that of a traditional Flybridge of the same size.

Prestige X70 - photo © Jean-Francois Romero
Prestige X70 - photo © Jean-Francois Romero

Fluidity of movement

Fluidity of movement is a key design feature where she ingeniously blends interior and exterior to facilitate movement on board. To access the foredeck, access is made available via flybridge or from the interior through a side access door. On the flybridge, four accesses to living spaces enable exceptionally fluid movement: two staircases providing access to the flybridge and two more providing access to the forward deck.

Prestige X70 - photo © Jean-Francois Romero
Prestige X70 - photo © Jean-Francois Romero

Sense of luxury

Aboard, in addition to well-considered storage space, the finish and materials are simply exceptional, diffusing this sensation of soft, whispered luxury. From cashmere to leather and wood, all have been chosen for relaxing and comfortable life on board. For leather, PRESTIGE has selected the world's best, by Foglizzo. The sofas, chic and made to measure, are by Duvivier. Prestige woodworking artisans demonstrate their expertise in even the slightest details, mixing various finishes, such as lacquer or high-gloss varnish, applied manually, piece by piece. The woodwork is very fine and contemporary.

Where the sea feels like home

Based on volume, circulation and light, the all-new concept for this luxury crossover enables you to benefit from the full beam of the yacht, reinventing space on board for an incredible experience! Life aboard the X70 combines the comforts of a luxurious villa and the pleasures of life at sea in a radically new and different way!

Prestige X70 Flybridge - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X70 Flybridge - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X70 layout - 4 cabins - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X70 layout - 4 cabins - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X70 - Main deck - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X70 - Main deck - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X70 layout - 3 cabins - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X70 layout - 3 cabins - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X70 - Main deck - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X70 - Main deck - photo © Prestige Yachts

Related Articles

Update on Aventura A14
Meeting with the engineers and explaining the necessary changes to the electrical system The trip to the Aventura boat yard was very constructive. I was able to meet with the engineers and explain the necessary changes to the electrical system. Posted on 4 Aug Columbus Yachts introduces two new models
37 and a 55 metre design is a combination of stylistic, planning and functional elements These innovative projects embody Hot Lab's "Architecture for Voyagers" design philosophy that prompted the immediate sale of the line progenitor: Columbus Atlantique 43 meters. Posted on 4 Aug Vicem Yachts introduces 65 Classic,
Re-engineered & offered in fiberglass/cold-molded construction With three hulls already under construction, Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the restyled and re-engineered Vicem 65 Classic. Posted on 4 Aug Videoworks takes integrated systems to next level
The system's architecture is based on four centralised main racks arranged on three decks. Achieving a high level of customisation with easy-to-use Audio-Visual, Domotics, Entertainment, IT and Lighting and Comfort systems: these are guidelines Videoworks followed when designing the on-board systems for the 50-metre Columbus Sport 50 M/Y K2. Posted on 4 Aug Caped Crusaders
By Composites Constructions, whose background is brilliantly prepared boats. By Composites Constructions. Their background is boats, whether they are super-fast ski boats, or brilliantly prepared ocean racing yachts that have collected their share of silverware. Posted on 4 Aug Mangusta Oceano 44 redefines floating architecture
44 metres of technology and style The new, innovative Mangusta Oceano 44 has finally taken the stage. With her 44 metres of technology and style, she is a yacht that radically reinterprets the concept of life at sea. Posted on 4 Aug Bayliss Boatworks new construction updates
Old Reliable (Hull 5) paid a visit to Old Reliable (Hull 25) to see how things were going Old Reliable (Hull 5) paid a visit to Old Reliable (Hull 25), to see how things were going in the final stages of her build. With a few successful fishing trips in the books, she is almost ready for christening on August 6th. Posted on 3 Aug Azimut Yachts at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021
The stars of the show will be four eagerly awaited world premieres The Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 will be an important demonstration of vitality and energy for Azimut Yachts, which is showing 18 boats at the event, confirming the breadth and variety of the brand's fleet. Posted on 3 Aug Sea trials 46 Billfish show impressive results
High performance results speak volumes about first 46-foot Billfish Scania, one of the world's leading manufacturers of engines for boats, trucks, buses and industrial applications, announced today the success of its sea trials for the recently splashed 46-foot Viking Billfish sportfish yacht (46BF) - MACK 900. Posted on 3 Aug Benetti launches the first Motopanfilo 37M
In Viareggio was held the ceremony for the launch of the first unit of the Benetti Motopanfilo 37M. Benetti's Viareggio shipyard launched the first unit of the glamorous Motopanfilo 37M, a fiberglass and composite yacht designed by Lazzarini Pickering Architects for the interiors and Francesco Struglia in collaboration with Benetti for the exterior. Posted on 1 Aug
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERGet My Boat 2021 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy