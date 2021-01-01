The flagship Prestige X70 continues her voyage in Hong Kong making her debut at a private premiere

by Asia Yachting 4 Aug 19:59 PDT

Shortly after the press presentation of Prestige X70 at the world premiere in Monaco last year, Asia Yachting is bringing this flagship model, that is distinguished by a radically different design, to Hong Kong and Asia for the summer.

Awarded for "Best Layout" at the prestigious 2020 World Yacht Trophies award ceremony held in the city of Cannes, France, the Prestige X70 presents a radically new way to live at sea. To celebrate the grand arrival of the Prestige X70, Asia Yachting will shortly be announcing the details of the Private Premiere of Prestige X70 and an exciting array of happenings for this summer. Exclusive viewings are welcomed through prior appointment.

A radical way to live at sea

The Prestige X70, launched in 2020, is the first model in the new X-Line dedicated to the art of living well and to luxury, and bears witness to a drive for innovation by this world leader in the market of mid-sized flybridge motor yachts. Created in the spirit of superyachts, the X70 looks onto an infinite horizon, without barriers between the exterior and the interior. Her design combines exceptional volume, ease of movement and lighting for an incredible experience on board. The all-new design concept for this luxury crossover enables you to benefit from the full beam of the yacht: space on board is maximized to stunning effect!

The infinite space

In partnership with the Garroni Design studio, Prestige reinvents space and movement on board and adopts a radically different design in optimizing light and space. While a traditional Flybridge uses 70% of the width of the yacht for movement on board via the sidedecks, the X70 breaks with this tradition. The full width of the yacht can be utilized, expanding the field of possibilities and opening onto an infinite horizon. As such, the saloon occupies the full width of the yacht that increases exterior space. The XXL cockpit is three times larger than that of a traditional Flybridge of the same size.

Fluidity of movement

Fluidity of movement is a key design feature where she ingeniously blends interior and exterior to facilitate movement on board. To access the foredeck, access is made available via flybridge or from the interior through a side access door. On the flybridge, four accesses to living spaces enable exceptionally fluid movement: two staircases providing access to the flybridge and two more providing access to the forward deck.

Sense of luxury

Aboard, in addition to well-considered storage space, the finish and materials are simply exceptional, diffusing this sensation of soft, whispered luxury. From cashmere to leather and wood, all have been chosen for relaxing and comfortable life on board. For leather, PRESTIGE has selected the world's best, by Foglizzo. The sofas, chic and made to measure, are by Duvivier. Prestige woodworking artisans demonstrate their expertise in even the slightest details, mixing various finishes, such as lacquer or high-gloss varnish, applied manually, piece by piece. The woodwork is very fine and contemporary.

Where the sea feels like home

Based on volume, circulation and light, the all-new concept for this luxury crossover enables you to benefit from the full beam of the yacht, reinventing space on board for an incredible experience! Life aboard the X70 combines the comforts of a luxurious villa and the pleasures of life at sea in a radically new and different way!