First Pardo 38 in Australia - Owner review

by eyachts 13 Aug 13:03 PDT

Since launching Pardo Yachts as part of Eyachts portfolio in 2020, Sydney locals are taking a particular liking to the stylish Italian design and practical layout, for spectacular days entertaining on the iconic harbour.

We talked to Andrew, the first Pardo 38 owner, a few months after taking ownership after ordering his boat sight unseen.

In his words, Andrew was looking for "the perfect boat for entertaining family and friends on Sydney Harbour. A boat that was beautifully designed and constructed and at the same time very simple to operate. Having won European Boat of the Year, and coming from such a reputable boat building business also helped with the decision."

When asked what his favourite thing about his Pardo 38 is, he responded, "I love the elegant design of the boat and the quality of the build. It looks stunning."

Despite only having the boat through winter so far, Andrew has so far enjoyed lunchtime outings with family and friends on those sunny, crisp winter days and also whale watching off the Sydney coastline.

"It's great to watch how the family can turn off from the mobile device distractions and simply enjoy being together whilst on the boat," he noted.

When the days warm up a little Andrew is looking forward to overnighting up on Pittwater. "In the meantime, plenty of beautiful spots around Sydney Harbour are still to be discovered."

Andrew summarised his experience with the Eyachts team by saying, "Pete and the team at Eyachts have been great. I bought the boat sight unseen during the first wave of Covid, is it was really important to me that I could put my faith in Eyachts to deliver. Pete did a great job of connecting me with the factory in Italy, where I had a personal virtual tour, and once under way could watch the progress of the build. It was also important to me that ongoing maintenance was simple and a strong service team would stand behind the commissioning and service, in this case, Vesseltec working with Eyachts have really excelled."

