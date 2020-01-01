New Invincible 33' Catamaran

by Invincible Boats 23 Aug 23:22 PDT

Invincible Boat Company, the premium saltwater sport fishing and high-performance boat brand headquartered in Florida, has added to its lineup with the launch of the new 33' Catamaran. The boat was introduced to customers at a booked out three-day event in Miami, where an extra date had to be added due to the high demand for sea trials.

The team at Invincible felt the time was right to fill out its catamaran lineup to match its selection of mono-hulls. Invincible's current product portfolio includes nine semi-custom models ranging from 33' (10m) to 46' (14m) in both mono-hull and catamaran designs. With a raft of announcements expected in the coming months, the range will be further extended.

Ian Birdsall, VP International Business at Invincible Boats says, 'I'm in awe of the performance, ride and handling qualities of this boat. It has exceeded our expectations and everyone who joined us at the event clearly agreed. It is going to be very popular in international markets, particularly in Australia. Sam Wallrock, of Sydney based Boat Monster, Invincible's dealer for Australia and New Zealand, adds, 'The 33' is going to be perfect for our waters and we were quick to place orders. We've already introduced the Invincible 35' Catamaran and in July we took delivery of an Invincible 37' Catamaran. We can't wait for customers to see the new 33'.

Each Invincible catamaran model utilises the patented hybrid semi-asymmetrical multihull design created by Morrelli & Melvin exclusively for Invincible. Morrelli & Melvin are the leading authority in multihull designs, given their extensive involvement in the America's Cup and Olympic competitions. Their decades of competitive experience and investment in computational fluid dynamics results in the trademark qualities of Invincible's catamarans: boats that don't lean outward in turns and can handle all conditions without the assistance of negative trim or ballast.

'A dedicated twin-outboard platform is something we've been excited to work on with Invincible for a while now, Pete Melvin of Morrelli & Melvin said. 'The versatility of the smaller platform with more storage space than your traditional mono-hull should prove to be popular for the customer looking to make the jump to a cat.'

Invincible first announced the new model in the Autumn of 2020 and interest was strong with orders being placed immediately. Following the launch event the already healthy order book has been added to significantly, and interested parties are encouraged to get in touch to secure a slot on the 2022 build schedule. Birdsall adds, 'The overall size of the 33' opens up more options when choosing a home berth, plus lower purchase and operating costs. This boat is purpose-built for customers interested in big-cat performance in a smaller package.

Specifications:

LOA: 33' 11" / 10.3 M

Beam: 10' 3" / 3.1 M

Weight (w/power): 9,800 lbs / 4,450 kg

Fuel Capacity: 400 gallons / 1,500 litres

Maximum Horsepower: 900

At the launch event the 33' Catamaran was fitted with twin Mercury Verado 400s and tops out at 65+ MPH. Other engine options will be available.

The new 33' Catamaran will be on display at FLIBS in October where the international team will be on hand to welcome customers and dealers from around the world.

Invincible Boat Company was founded in 2006. It is headquartered in South Florida where it has a purpose-built factory with showroom facilities and over 300 employees.