Highfield Boats appoints South Africa distributor Knysna Yamaha, based in Knysna, Western Cape, to sell the RIB and tender range Leading aluminium RIB and tender manufacturer Highfield Boats has further expanded its global territory by appointing a distributor for South Africa.

Highfield Boats reveals all-new 2021 Sport range This latest collection of high performance aluminium RIBs has been ten years in development Leading aluminium RIB manufacturer Highfield Boats has revealed the first images of the company's much anticipated 2021 Sport range.