Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Australian Wooden Boat Festival is back in 2023

by Australian Wooden Boat Festival 30 Aug 01:58 PDT 10-13 February 2023
The first of the Wooden Boat Shop Deal Island 50's, 'Gina' glides along during sea trials © Photo supplied

The Australian Wooden Boat Festival is on once again in beautiful Hobart, Tasmania. Spanning 1.2km on Sullivan's Cove, the event hosts over 500 wooden boats of all shapes and sizes, a huge commercial exhibitors hall, the best of Tasmanian food and beverages, a Shipwright's village of craftspeople, a symposium of speakers and forums, all run by a team of 500 volunteers and colourful characters.

Come celebrate Australia and New Zealand as our feature nations for the 2023 Australian Wooden Boat Festival. 2023 will include some visitors and vessels from across the ditch, as well as representatives of each state/territory in Australia and an Indigenous craft program.

All Covid-19 safety protocols will be in place - enquiries please contact Bella Laughton-Clark at

Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Get My Boat 2021 FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy