Australian Wooden Boat Festival is back in 2023

The first of the Wooden Boat Shop Deal Island 50's, 'Gina' glides along during sea trials © Photo supplied The first of the Wooden Boat Shop Deal Island 50's, 'Gina' glides along during sea trials © Photo supplied

by Australian Wooden Boat Festival 30 Aug 01:58 PDT

The Australian Wooden Boat Festival is on once again in beautiful Hobart, Tasmania. Spanning 1.2km on Sullivan's Cove, the event hosts over 500 wooden boats of all shapes and sizes, a huge commercial exhibitors hall, the best of Tasmanian food and beverages, a Shipwright's village of craftspeople, a symposium of speakers and forums, all run by a team of 500 volunteers and colourful characters.

Come celebrate Australia and New Zealand as our feature nations for the 2023 Australian Wooden Boat Festival. 2023 will include some visitors and vessels from across the ditch, as well as representatives of each state/territory in Australia and an Indigenous craft program.

All Covid-19 safety protocols will be in place - enquiries please contact Bella Laughton-Clark at