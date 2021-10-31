Sunseeker Superhawk 55: Redefine, reinvent, reborn

by Sunseeker 8 Sep 05:37 PDT

Today, at Cannes Yachting Festival, Sunseeker International announced the concept details of its new Superhawk 55. This model is a striking new premium motor yacht in the Performance range.

New to the Sunseeker Performance range

Ultimate open-top day boat

Powered by Volvo D11 - IPS 950 engines achieving a top speed of 38 knts

Modern, stylish interior design

Sunseeker has created a new open-top day boat set to thrill with sleek design, exquisite detailing and exciting innovations. An incredibly lightweight performance yacht, she is powered by a pair of Volvo Penta D11 - IPS 950 engines, capable of a thrilling 38 knots with unparalleled agility.

The Superhawk 55 shows true innovation and design intelligence throughout. The first notable new design detail is the creative 'Union Jack' track lighting above the helm which continues aft, flush to the synthetic decking. It has a real premium automotive feel with impressive stainless-steel detailing and a design flair that touches every part of the boat. The Superhawk 55 is a stand-out day boat, as well as being a striking figure at anchor, especially at night.

The foredeck provides plenty of seating with a full-length sun pad, sliding forward to reveal a rise and fall pneumatic table and dedicated seating area complete with wireless chargers and storage lockers.

The aft cockpit is designed with a central large wet bar featuring concealed appliances and a waterproof TV. A party-boat built for entertaining, owners can select from many furniture configuration options to make the most of the space. There is twin L-shaped seating and an aft sunbed that features a cavernous pull-out drawer, perfect for storing waterski equipment and water toys. There is also a large garage, which can hold a Williams 325 jet tender and SeaBobs with a further six lockers for additional storage. The Superhawk 55 garage enjoys a funicular launch design, making it very easy for guests to access the tender and toys.

This all sits behind a double curved 5m2 windscreen with a stainless cap above for completely uninterrupted views. The new centre-line triple helm is a first for Sunseeker and delivers an open plan arrangement with access from port and starboard, as well as internal access below deck via a companionway hatch on the starboard side.

Steps lead down to a highly luxurious open plan lobby and galley area sat beneath LED lighting. Further recessed lighting, curved wood and lacquer finishes all contribute to the premium feel that truly delights those who step on board. The light floods through from the expansive screen above and electrically operated blinds allow intimacy and shade when needed. Another rise and fall TV is built in above the galley to allow a transformation into a more relaxed seating area with comfortable lounging seats and a dedicated drinks cabinet behind.

Forward is a VIP cabin with en-suite, upholstered side units and a wardrobe unit to port. A TV also sits at the base of the large bed and the interior comes with different styling palettes throughout to give a customised and personal feel to every owner. Aft is the Master cabin with scissor berths and generous en suite. Black lacquer panels frame this main cabin creating an ambiance that is pure indulgence.

With plenty of customisable options, emotive styling and configurable spaces, the Superhawk 55 really is for everyone - offering a taste of luxury and the thrill of speed and agility to all those who experience her.

Andrea Frabetti, Sunseeker CEO, comments: "We are delighted to finally unveil yet another brand new model, the incredible Superhawk 55. It is the start of an exciting new series of 55-foot models and we think that our customers are going to be really excited to see this new model on the water. With exceptional design innovation and agility, the Superhawk 55 promises to be a thrilling new addition to the Sunseeker range, born from a passion that is unmatched in our industry."

Superhawk 55 - Principal characteristics