Horizon 2021 for Groupe Beneteau Powerboats

Groupe Beneteau: On the horizon 2021

by Groupé Beneteau 10 Sep 20:29 PDT

SeanApps connected boat solution revealed

On the top of the innovations and game-changing solutions introduced during the presentation, Gianguido Girotti, Deputy CEO in charge of the Brand and Product Strategy, revealed the SeanApps connected boat solution.

"Developed together with our partner Sentinel Marine Solutions, this on-board smart application enables boaters, dealers and charter companies to connect to their boat or fleet at any time. We are very excited to kick start this solution with a series of BENETEAU, JEANNEAU and PRESTIGE models. By 2025, all 9,000 boats we build every year will be equipped with SeanApps as standard equipment. It illustrates well our philosophy and our business approach: we are the integrators of a solution developed by our partner, a solution that we deploy on a vast scale."

Marko Pihlar, CEO of Sentinel Marine Solutions and partner of Groupe Beneteau for the SeanApps solution added: "As an end-to-end solution provider, we are now able to take the latest connected boat innovations into the mainstream. By partnering with Groupe Beneteau, Sentinel Marine Solutions will expand its global presence and contribute to transform, simplify and enhance the boating experience for thousands of users, with both new and existing boats."

Going Electric for Delphia

Revealing DELPHIA's new identity and positioning, its General Manager Martin Schemkes explained: "Our vision is that 100% electric propulsion will usher in a new phase in boating and our mission will be to create the leadership in electric boating on inland waters. This new chapter is defined by a mindful approach to cruising."

The first electric motorboat models will be presented in January 2022 and their navigability, interior design and comfort have been fully designed for quiet, electric-driven navigation.

Two new ranges for Wellcraft: Adventure cruiser and luxury center console

Renowned for offshore fishing, Wellcraft is returning to the centrefold of the adventure cruiser segment, an extremely promising market in which the brand will be setting new trends on a new scale.

"We're creating a new generation of game-changers in the world of adventure cruisers built for our ultra passionate clients, boats that take their boating that extra bit further, and change the rules of the game. With their triple outboard motors and incredible sea-worthiness, imagine you're just 1h30 away from so many amazing places, going from Ft Lauderdale to the Bahamas for the day, or from Italy to Croatia, or even further from Buenos Aires to Punta del Este, from Seattle to the San Juan islands, from Hong Kong to Tai Long Wan" said Nick Harvey, Wellcraft General Manager. "With Wellcraft, a new generation of fast commuters is born!"

Wellcraft will comprise three product ranges that collectively reinterpret the brand's vast heritage: sport fishing (where it all began), the adventure cruiser (taking people faster and further, wherever they want in style and comfort); and the luxury center console (for day boating in upscale comfort).

A new horizon for Four Winns

2022 will see the introduction of the all new Horizon series for the American brand Four Winns. Reinterpreting a classic with modern attributes, the first model of the series, the H4, will become the new reference in this segment.

Announced in 2020, the first images of the Four Winns outboard twin hull boat were revealed to the public.

"To make this happen we've completely overhauled the design and made bold, innovative engineering choices. With unprecedented comfort and an eye-catching design, we are kick-starting a new era in dayboating by offering more sophisticated dayboats and setting a new standard to be matched" said Nick Harvey, Four Winns General Manager.

Prestige unveils its power catamaran M-Line

After establishing itself as the global reference on the Flybridge market with its F-Line range, Prestige brought to the market last year the award-winning X-Line range, with more liveable space onboard, moderate cruising speeds and a whispered luxury ambiance. Next to its flagship X70, Prestige will launch in 2022 the X60.

Continuously looking to the future, Prestige chose to amplify the private island concept offered to its customers and will be leading the way into the Powercat market with its upcoming M-Line. Designed to meet the expectations of both private owners and charter management companies, the details of this new range will be shared at the beginning of 2022 at the Dusseldorf, Germany and Miami, US boat shows.