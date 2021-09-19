Pulse 63 Electric RIB to make show debut at Southampton International Boat Show

by Felicity Pearson, RS Electric Boats 10 Sep 04:00 PDT

The Pulse 63 by RS Electric Boats will be making its show debut at the Southampton International Boat Show, 10-19 September 2021. This revolutionary electric RIB will be available to view on the RS Sailing stand (E045).

The world's first electric RIB with a fully integrated electric drive, the Pulse 63, is designed to help individuals switch to a more environmentally friendly way of getting out on the water. With zero emissions, no unpleasant fumes and no risk of oil spills, the Pulse 63 promotes clean boating, and the dynamic and efficient electric propulsion is extremely quiet with minimal wake for discrete operations and a comfortable ride. The electric RIB is also built using sustainable and recycled materials in key areas and constructed on British soil to reduce shipping miles.

"We are really looking forward to presenting our Pulse 63 electric RIB at the Southampton International Boat Show. With zero emissions propulsion, the Pulse 63 is a unique alternative to traditional combustion engine RIBs and we expect it to appeal to a wide range of users, including marine based organisations, sailing schools, superyacht crews and leisure boaters. We hope to inspire visitors to the show to rethink how they work and play on the water and consider switching to a greener solution." Jon Partridge, Commercial CEO, RS Electric Boats.

Specifically configured for an electric drive, the Pulse 63 features a unique hull shape designed to reduce drag and promote quick acceleration, thus increasing range. The Pulse 63 also has more open space onboard than a traditional outboard with the drive system set flush into the transom. The batteries can be charged to full power in 8 hours on the dock or in just 2 hours via a CCS charging point. Running costs are low too.

Furthermore, the Pulse 63 is available in four configurations: Leisure, Commercial, Coaching and Superyacht, and buyers can customise their RIB to suit their own specific needs.

RS Electric Boats is the sister company of RS Sailing, which has drawn upon 25 years of design experience and worked with some of the best UK suppliers and manufacturing partners to bring this revolutionary electric RIB to market.

To find out more about the Pulse 63, visit www.rselectricboats.com