Lomac presents world premiere of new GranTurismo 11.0 and 12.5 Cruisers at Cannes Yachting Festival

by Lomac 11 Sep 07:56 PDT

A small but important revolution that redefines the high-end RIB luxury cruiser segment, with the styling of a coupe but the space and liveability of a station wagon!

The Milan-based shipyard led for three generations by the Lo Manto family chooses the French showcase to present the new GranTurismo 11.0 and 12.5 Cruisers to the public and the international press. Created to combine the need for performance and sportiness with the liveability of a generously sized cabin, complete with a spacious bathroom and plenty of storage space, for owners who won't settle for mid-range day trips and want to spend a few nights at anchor.

The new models incorporate and capitalise on all the hull line development work invested in the GranTurismo line, guaranteeing performance worthy of a great sport boat in both twin and triple engine versions. GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser reprises the hull design used for the 12.0 model to deliver high speed cruising in absolute safety. For the GranTurismo 11.0 Cruiser, on the other hand, the shipyard based itself on the hull designed last year for the 10.5 model. In this case there were two needs: the same performance in absolute terms, but also more hull volume that enabled the shipyard to create an incredibly generous cabin.

Both hulls are manufactured by vacuum infusion with isophthalic vinyl ester resin, for excellent mechanical strength, great robustness and reduced weight. Neopentyl gel-coat ensures UV resistance, a glossy appearance and no yellowing. The fabrics are multi-axial to reduce the thickness and weight of the laminate and, in conjunction with the hull lines, ensure performance, handling and seaworthiness in all conditions, in keeping with the philosophy behind every Lomac boat.

Returning to the new Cruisers, the small but important revolution is the "decking" of the bow area, without this in any way affecting the aggressively streamlined design that is a distinctive feature of the GranTurismo family, but gaining 30% more cabin space, a more generously sized bathroom, a very large bed, and multiple storage areas. With the same aim in mind, the deck layout of the 12.5 has a roomy sun pad aft hiding a hydraulic hatch that opens to reveal a huge stern storage area with easy access to the onboard services. This spacious aft relaxation area is not present on the 11.0 model, but from the dinette forward the deck design is identical on both models. The U-shaped dinette is convenient both when cruising and also for relaxing and socialising with guests. The high composite sides ensure comfort and safety for guests in any sea conditions. At the centre of the big U is the table, which is also available in an electric version that can be lowered flush with the floor when not in use or raised to the desired height. On the 11.0 model, raising the table to the height of the seats and placing a cushion in the center creates a huge stern sun pad.

Under the seat are lockers on all three sides for storing equipment and accessories, while the steel awning assisted by gas pistons and actuators is hidden under a cover in the bench.

Further forward on the way to the command area is a new cabinet unit containing the hob, the sink and the fridge. On the forward side of the unit are the independent pilot and copilot seats. The design of the deckhouse and console is reminiscent of the distinctive style of the projects developed jointly with Federico Fiorentino in recent years, evolving in terms of both form and dimensions to offer a more spacious cabin and more protection on long cruises thanks to the wider and taller console and windshield. Two large glass side windows with portholes flood the interiors beneath with light, helped by two front windows and a big deck hatch offering another source of natural light and fresh air.

Walking to the bow is assisted by a step and the steel windshield frame, which provides a safe handhold. The foredeck offers a second sunbathing area with a raised fiberglass gunwale that helps keep any objects in place, as well as offering the area's occupants more safety.

The latest additions to the GranTurismo line expand Lomac's family of top-of-the-range boats in terms of attention to detail, richness of materials and customisation possibilities. Numerous combinations of colours and fabrics are also available for the 11.0 and 12.5 models.

The new online configurator on the www.lomac.it website allows owners to create their own model by customising every detail, from the choice of accessories to the range of colours for the tubes, cushions and upholstery.

GranTurismo 11.0 Cruiser specifications:

Overall length 10,08 - 10,60 m (9,97m)

Overall width 3,51 m

Cabin Size 884x214 cm

Weight TBD

Tubes Classic style

N° of air chambers 6

Diameter of tubs 68 cm

Working press 0,20 atm

Hull Twinshell

Person capacity 12 - 18 persons

Testing power max 2x350 cv

Suggested power 2x300 cv

Transom height 2x762 mm

Type approval design category B

Fuel tank capacity 540 lt

Water tank capacity 70 lt

GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser specifications: