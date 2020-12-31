Please select your home edition
Bering 77 Veronika arrives in Newcastle

by Ensign Yachts 13 Sep 21:44 PDT
Bering 77 Veronika arrives in Newcastle © Ensign Yachts

The 23.9 metre long-range Bering 77 explorer "Veronika" has arrived safely in Newcastle NSW.

The yacht, which is designed for autonomy at sea for 22 days, features a steel hull, three decks and a 7.3 metre beam.

Designed in-house, Veronika features a 170GT interior spread across three decks, with accommodation for a total of six guests and four crew. Elsewhere, the yacht features a full 7.3 metre beam flybridge designed for al fresco entertaining, a raised cockpit aft and saloon with a large dining table.

See the recent two-part video review of this fantastic superyacht!

Video part 1

Video part 2

