Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Bavaria Vida 33 arrives in Australia

by Ensign Yachts 12 Sep 16:25 PDT
Bavaria Vida 33 © Ensign Yachts

Bavaria Yachts' new day cruiser with outboard engine, the Vida 33, is here in Australia being commissioned.

This model is perfectly suited to the Australian boating lifestyle. The lounge area at the bow with cocktail table and space for six people is the perfect layout for a great day on the water with friends and family. And the spacious open saloon and lowerable swim platform will be perfect in Australia's great waterways.

While current restrictions make physical viewings a challenge, we will be arranging to take you aboard virtually!

Contact us to register your interest.

More information here...

Related Articles

Live Viewing: Bavaria Yachts C38
Interactive walkthrough in Sydney next weekend Register for the live virtual viewing and interactive walkthrough of our Bavaria Yachts C38 here in Sydney next weekend - Sunday 12 September. Posted on 5 Sep Ensign News, Info & Top Picks
Continuing to see a great market recovery after the initial COVID influenced decline As the new financial year dawns, we continue to see great market recovery after the initial COVID influenced decline. While many areas in Australia again experience lockdown, Ensign Yachts continues to work and deliver amazing results. Posted on 11 Jul Ensign News, Info & Top Picks
Top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure Welcome to our update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure! The previous success we have seen in the last few months has not slowed down! Posted on 15 May Ensign End of Summer Update
In NSW it certainly doesn't feel like summer as we battle this east coast low Welcome to our End of Summer update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure. And for those on the east coast of NSW, it certainly doesn't feel like summer as we battle this east coast low. Posted on 21 Mar Ensign End of 2020 Update
Top picks and luxurious new boats ready and waiting for your next adventure Welcome to our final update of 2020 with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure. Posted on 31 Dec 2020 Ensign Update: News, Info & Top Picks
Summer is on the way, and just in time as we celebrate the easing of restrictions in Victoria! Summer is on the way, and just in time as we celebrate the easing of restrictions in Victoria! With the announcement of borders opening up at the end of the month we are seeing an increase in enquiry already. Posted on 15 Nov 2020 Ensign Yachts' New Share Boating Program
Opportunity for a yacht share on a Bavaria Yachts C42 Want the experience of a luxury yacht without the hassle? Needing to enjoy a travel holiday, but COVID restrictions are stopping you? Want the experience of a luxury yacht, without the long term commitment? Have it now – why wait! Posted on 6 Nov 2020 Ensign Update: News, Info & Top Picks
Heading into Summer! The Ensign team expands again As winter is slowly easing the good news is that we are heading into Summer! Where life on the water is exactly what everyone wants. Posted on 5 Sep 2020 Ensign Update: Featured Motor & Sailing Yachts
Top picks and luxurious new boats ready and waiting for your next adventure Welcome to Ensign Yachts update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure. Posted on 14 Jul 2020
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy