Bavaria Vida 33 arrives in Australia

Bavaria Vida 33 © Ensign Yachts Bavaria Vida 33 © Ensign Yachts

by Ensign Yachts 12 Sep 16:25 PDT

Bavaria Yachts' new day cruiser with outboard engine, the Vida 33, is here in Australia being commissioned.

This model is perfectly suited to the Australian boating lifestyle. The lounge area at the bow with cocktail table and space for six people is the perfect layout for a great day on the water with friends and family. And the spacious open saloon and lowerable swim platform will be perfect in Australia's great waterways.

