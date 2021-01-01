New SeaXplorer 60 unveiled and construction starts

by Amels/Damen Yachting 13 Sep 04:29 PDT

The SeaXplorer team at Damen Yachting has unveiled the latest design from the Dutch builder's award-winning range of luxury expedition yachts. The first SeaXplorer 60, featuring hybrid propulsion, is now under construction for delivery in 2024.

After months of intensive design, the new SeaXplorer 60 is now fully engineered and steel cutting will take place at Damen Yachting's building facility. By starting the SeaXplorer build up front, Damen Yachting is following its successful Amels Limited Editions approach by offering reliable, customisable luxury explorers with the shortest delivery times on the market.

Rose Damen, Managing Director: "Since introducing our SeaXplorer concept in 2015, Damen Yachting has become well-established as the luxury explorer leader. But we expect the future will see even more Owners demanding the autonomy, safety and flexibility that the SeaXplorer offers. That's why we decided to build the SeaXplorer 60 on spec for fast delivery in 2024. She is the only luxury explorer yacht available in her class and an amazing opportunity."

A yacht for all seasons

The new SeaXplorer design is a unique crossover innovation of Amels pedigree with Damen shipbuilding knowhow. At 1,160 Gross Tonnage, the explorer yacht features large volume luxury interiors and lots of expedition capability, including wide customisation possibilities for tropical, polar and all sorts of adventures in between.

The helideck, when not in use for helicopter operations, is ideal as a 150 square-metre party deck (1,615 sq ft) to entertain up to 100 guests or alternatively as a basketball half-court. Below the helideck, the SeaXplorer 60 has a flexible configuration for a big range of tenders up to 10.5 metres in length, a submarine, snowmobiles, jetskis or sailboats. The covered outdoor space, in total 195 square metres (3,000 sq ft), offers Owners the versatility to create a luxury cabana lounge and bar, dive deck, fitness and wellness zone or ski lodge - depending on the Owner's own requirements and vision.

Top explorer pedigree

Based on the SeaXplorer deliveries to date, the SeaXplorer 60 offers proven performance and value. Damen Yachting's SeaXplorer exterior design partner Azure Yacht Design created the award-winning exterior design. The SeaXplorer 60 shares the range's design philosophy with strong, recognisably masculine lines balancing the luxurious outdoor spaces with explorer functionality.

Together with its operational design partner, EYOS Expeditions, Damen Yachting has engineered the SeaXplorer with hard-won expedition experience from the field. The yacht has hybrid power and propulsion with battery banks, a fully certified helideck, Ice Class and IMO Polar Code compliant engineering. Her stores and tanks allow for up to 30 days of autonomous and safe operations in isolation without port call.

For the SeaXplorer 60's luxury interiors, Damen Yachting asked designer Jonny Horsfield and his London-based team at H2 Design to create a custom concept. The yacht applies a crisp design language with a rich, bold palette and a use of warm wood. Materials and curves create a soothing atmosphere and retain that connectivity to the ocean that is prominent throughout the yacht's design.

The SeaXplorer 60 is the latest new build from the SeaXplorer range of luxury expedition yachts. The first SeaXplorer, 62-metre ANAWA, was followed by 77-metre LA DATCHA in 2020 and by the custom 58-metre SeaXplorer in build for delivery to her Owner in 2022.

SeaXplorer 60 at a glance