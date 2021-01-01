Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

New SeaXplorer 60 unveiled and construction starts

by Amels/Damen Yachting 13 Sep 04:29 PDT

The SeaXplorer team at Damen Yachting has unveiled the latest design from the Dutch builder's award-winning range of luxury expedition yachts. The first SeaXplorer 60, featuring hybrid propulsion, is now under construction for delivery in 2024.

After months of intensive design, the new SeaXplorer 60 is now fully engineered and steel cutting will take place at Damen Yachting's building facility. By starting the SeaXplorer build up front, Damen Yachting is following its successful Amels Limited Editions approach by offering reliable, customisable luxury explorers with the shortest delivery times on the market.

Rose Damen, Managing Director: "Since introducing our SeaXplorer concept in 2015, Damen Yachting has become well-established as the luxury explorer leader. But we expect the future will see even more Owners demanding the autonomy, safety and flexibility that the SeaXplorer offers. That's why we decided to build the SeaXplorer 60 on spec for fast delivery in 2024. She is the only luxury explorer yacht available in her class and an amazing opportunity."

SeaXplorer 60 - photo © Amels/Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 - photo © Amels/Damen Yachting

A yacht for all seasons

The new SeaXplorer design is a unique crossover innovation of Amels pedigree with Damen shipbuilding knowhow. At 1,160 Gross Tonnage, the explorer yacht features large volume luxury interiors and lots of expedition capability, including wide customisation possibilities for tropical, polar and all sorts of adventures in between.

The helideck, when not in use for helicopter operations, is ideal as a 150 square-metre party deck (1,615 sq ft) to entertain up to 100 guests or alternatively as a basketball half-court. Below the helideck, the SeaXplorer 60 has a flexible configuration for a big range of tenders up to 10.5 metres in length, a submarine, snowmobiles, jetskis or sailboats. The covered outdoor space, in total 195 square metres (3,000 sq ft), offers Owners the versatility to create a luxury cabana lounge and bar, dive deck, fitness and wellness zone or ski lodge - depending on the Owner's own requirements and vision.

SeaXplorer 60 - Main deck, aft dive deck - photo © Amels/Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 - Main deck, aft dive deck - photo © Amels/Damen Yachting

Top explorer pedigree

Based on the SeaXplorer deliveries to date, the SeaXplorer 60 offers proven performance and value. Damen Yachting's SeaXplorer exterior design partner Azure Yacht Design created the award-winning exterior design. The SeaXplorer 60 shares the range's design philosophy with strong, recognisably masculine lines balancing the luxurious outdoor spaces with explorer functionality.

Together with its operational design partner, EYOS Expeditions, Damen Yachting has engineered the SeaXplorer with hard-won expedition experience from the field. The yacht has hybrid power and propulsion with battery banks, a fully certified helideck, Ice Class and IMO Polar Code compliant engineering. Her stores and tanks allow for up to 30 days of autonomous and safe operations in isolation without port call.

For the SeaXplorer 60's luxury interiors, Damen Yachting asked designer Jonny Horsfield and his London-based team at H2 Design to create a custom concept. The yacht applies a crisp design language with a rich, bold palette and a use of warm wood. Materials and curves create a soothing atmosphere and retain that connectivity to the ocean that is prominent throughout the yacht's design.

The SeaXplorer 60 is the latest new build from the SeaXplorer range of luxury expedition yachts. The first SeaXplorer, 62-metre ANAWA, was followed by 77-metre LA DATCHA in 2020 and by the custom 58-metre SeaXplorer in build for delivery to her Owner in 2022.

SeaXplorer 60 at a glance

  • Builder and naval architecture: Damen Yachting
  • Exterior design: Azure Yacht Design
  • Interior design: H2 Design
  • Length overall 60 metres (197 ft)
  • Beam 11 metres (36 ft)
  • Gross Tonnage 1,160
  • Total area approx. 1,850 square metres (20,000 sq ft)
  • 6 suites for 12 guests

Related Articles

Scientifically speaking with Dr Jonathan Rothberg
The name of his 55-metre Amels 180 Gene Machine already hints at the work he is best known for. Scientist, inventor and entrepreneur Dr Jonathan Rothberg has made no secret of combining his dedication to science and biology with life on board. Posted on 21 Jul 55-metre Yacht Support Time Off launched
Her launch is the ninth of the popular 55m YS 5009 design Damen Yachting's latest 55-metre Yacht Support Time Off has been launched at the Damen yard in Antalya. Her launch is the ninth of the popular 55m YS 5009 design and following her final outfitting, will be available for immediate delivery this summer. Posted on 21 Apr Second Amels 200 launched following sale
The second RoFlo launch of the year for the Dutch yacht builder The team at Amels and Damen Yachting has confirmed the sale of the second Amels 200 following her launch at the Damen Yachting yard in the Netherlands - the second RoFlo launch of the year for the Dutch yacht builder. Posted on 3 Apr Damen Yachting updates SeaXplorer 77 design
The 252ft yacht is the first in an updated SeaXplorer line-up Following the first three sales from Damen Yachting's SeaXplorer range and 2020's milestone deliveries, Damen Yachting is proud to introduce a new look SeaXplorer 77 from its range of luxury expedition yachts. Posted on 9 Mar Custom 58-metre SeaXplorer for a life of adventure
The team at Amels and Damen Yachting is proud to reveal a first look When delivered in 2022, she will be the perfect expedition yacht for the Owner's lifestyle of adventurous globe-trotting exploration with family and friends. Posted on 2 Feb
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2021 - M60 - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy