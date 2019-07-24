It's time to shake things up with the Axopar 25 - the newest addition to the Axopar range

by eyachts 13 Sep 04:28 PDT

Utilizing Axopars knowledge, and the time and effort spent developing the larger siblings in the range, Axopar are introducing a true crossover between comfortable day boating and extended island-hopping, where the seaworthiness and handling all Axopars are renowned for come to the fore.

An innovative and compelling solution, the Axopar 25 strictly adheres to its proven award-winning legacy and DNA. With the 25, Axopar dive into the thriving world of cuddy cruisers, and another leap forward in terms of value for money; now offering more space, more overall comfort and more all-round capability.

Eyachts MD Peter Hrones says, "the new Axopar 25 was extremely well received on its release at the 2021 Cannes Boat Show. To have a 8m boat (25ft) legally trailable in Australia and NZ is very exciting. The new Axopar 25 Cross Bow and Cross Top are set to be the ultimate all-rounder."

The wide helm console and front screen offer a helm seating area with more space and room for a step-through entrance to the front cabin, in a style used by other larger Axopar models. TA full width cushioned sundeck is positioned atop the cabin roof, with a sloping backrest that follows the rake of the front screen

"The Axopar 25 is like a mini Axopar 37 with a bow cabin and toilet which means you can also do some overnighting on the water or road. Aussies will love to take the new Axopar 25 on road trip adventures and then on arrival keep the family entertained with some wakeboarding, water skiing, donuting or just laze about fishing & picnicking on board." states Hrones.

"A good spread of deck seating modules and storage options will enable customers to configure the boat precisely to their every need. The two most popular layouts will most likely follow the Axopar 22 with the U shaped dining for 6 to 8 people with optional sunbed and the other option being the enormous toy storage area in the cockpit," Hrones added.

For Australia and New Zealand, one of the best-selling variants is likely to be the ever-popular, all-weather optional T-Top version. The T-Top roof is fixed securely in place by way of discreet, black-painted supports attached to bulwarks on either side. The roof consists of a fixed canvas top within a GRP surround and is also available with an optional folding canvas top that will open up the cockpit to the sun when wanted or stay closed for maximum shade.

Axopar will now rigorously test the two prototype boats they had on display at Cannes Boat Show for another 3 to 4 months before going into full production in late January 2022. Eyachts will display her at the Sanctuary Cove Boatshow 2022.