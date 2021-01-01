All new Harbour Classic 40

Harbour Classic 40 © Whitehaven Motor Yachts Harbour Classic 40 © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 21 Sep 13:46 PDT

STOP THE PRESS! Whitehaven Motor Yachts has launched their new layout in their Harbour Classic 40 model. This ever-popular gentleman's cruiser has all the classic styling of previous models with major changes to her internal layouts and appointments.

The Harbour Classic 40 concept was first launched onto the Australian market in 2018, evolving the long tradition of glamorous day boats on Sydney Harbour.

"The 2022 model is a progression and has two fully enclosed cabins for privacy and comfort. The galley is now in the main saloon and the cockpit sports a wet bar and BBQ cooking area. We have maintained the clean, retro lines as well as a spacious and inviting cockpit for the perfect day on the harbour," explained Bruce Scott, Managing Director of Whitehaven Motor Yachts.

A single Volvo D6 480hp powers this 12.9-metre motor yacht. This Harbour Classic 40 will be finished in Jaguar E-Type Racing Grey, completing the gentlemen's cruiser look.

"With each Harbour Classic vessel built, our team has taken onboard customer feedback. Now we feel we have hit the sweet spot with these latest design changes. We have further found efficiencies in design and production and are able to pass those savings onto our owners. Whilst the amenities and specifications have improved, the price has never been more competitive," continued Bruce.

Starting from AUD$795,000, the next Harbour Classic 40 could arrive to its new owner as early as Sydney International Boat Show 2022.

Contact the Whitehaven team for the full HC40 specifications.