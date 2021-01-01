Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

All new Harbour Classic 40

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 21 Sep 13:46 PDT
Harbour Classic 40 © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

STOP THE PRESS! Whitehaven Motor Yachts has launched their new layout in their Harbour Classic 40 model. This ever-popular gentleman's cruiser has all the classic styling of previous models with major changes to her internal layouts and appointments.

The Harbour Classic 40 concept was first launched onto the Australian market in 2018, evolving the long tradition of glamorous day boats on Sydney Harbour.

Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

"The 2022 model is a progression and has two fully enclosed cabins for privacy and comfort. The galley is now in the main saloon and the cockpit sports a wet bar and BBQ cooking area. We have maintained the clean, retro lines as well as a spacious and inviting cockpit for the perfect day on the harbour," explained Bruce Scott, Managing Director of Whitehaven Motor Yachts.

A single Volvo D6 480hp powers this 12.9-metre motor yacht. This Harbour Classic 40 will be finished in Jaguar E-Type Racing Grey, completing the gentlemen's cruiser look.

"With each Harbour Classic vessel built, our team has taken onboard customer feedback. Now we feel we have hit the sweet spot with these latest design changes. We have further found efficiencies in design and production and are able to pass those savings onto our owners. Whilst the amenities and specifications have improved, the price has never been more competitive," continued Bruce.

Starting from AUD$795,000, the next Harbour Classic 40 could arrive to its new owner as early as Sydney International Boat Show 2022.

Contact the Whitehaven team for the full HC40 specifications.

Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

Related Articles

imestone® Boats unveils all-new L-290DC
Addition of the 29-foot dual console adds another flagship model to the lineup The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone”) (TSXV: BOAT) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats – has unveiled an all-new dual console model, the Limestone® Boats L-290DC. Posted today at 4:49 pm New Pull-Up Cleats have modern appearance
Accon's 490 Series Rectangular Pull-Up Cleats are forged from 316 marine-grade stainless steel Contemporary boat designs have become sleeker and more angular. Matching this modern aesthetic are the new 490 Series Rectangular Pull-Up Cleats from Accon Marine. Posted today at 3:18 pm Akeeva - Prince William Sound Part 3
Three nights without visitors and we needed to end up in Whittier We weren't in any great rush to leave Valdez. We had breakfast out (a rare treat, no dishes!), provisioned at Safeway (the best grocery shopping in Prince William Sound), and eventually headed to the fuel dock Posted today at 6:02 am Akeeva - Prince William Sound Part 2
The sunshine and warm temperatures couldn't last forever The sunshine and warm temperatures couldn't last forever. As Erika & Josh departed from Whittier, clouds were rolling in. The forecast for coming days was considerably more Alaskan than what we'd been used to: overcast, heavy rain at times, highs in 50s. Posted on 20 Sep New photoshoot and details launched for Evo V8
Brought to life by Evo Yacht's flair for innovation Evo V8, the new flagship of Blue Emme Yachts brand Evo Yachts, is designed by Valerio Rivellini and received its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021. Posted on 17 Sep Outboard power with modern style: Azimut Verve
Versatility is a key attribute of the Azimut Verve Collection. Versatility is a key attribute of the Azimut Verve Collection. These yachts function equally well as a primary boat, tender, runabout, or cruiser. Posted on 17 Sep The 60-metre Project SkyFall comes together
The most powerful Heesen ever built Heesen is delighted to announce the next major step in the construction of the 60-metre, all-aluminium Project Skyfall, YN 19959. Posted on 17 Sep Suzuki showcases micro-plastic collection device
A world's first for installation on outboard motors Suzuki Motor Corporation has developed the world's first Micro-Plastic Collecting Device for installation on outboard motors, which is being showcased on stand E058. Posted on 17 Sep Five stunning Superyacht destinations
There is no better way to see the world than aboard a private superyacht There is no better way to see the world than aboard a private superyacht, with the sea breeze in your hair and a gorgeous coastline on the horizon. Posted on 17 Sep Horizon Yachts to debut new E81 model at FLIBS
The new high-volume E81 will display alongside a showcase of FD and PC Series yachts High-volume design pioneers Horizon Yachts will debut a voluminous E81 model alongside two Power Catamaran (PC) models and several Fast Displacement (FD) Series yachts including a brand new FD80, an FD87 Skyline and a tri-deck FD92 at the 2021 FLIBS. Posted on 16 Sep
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Maritimo 2021 - M60 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy