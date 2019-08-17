Solaris Power introduces the 44 Open

by Solaris Power 16 Sep 07:35 PDT

After the sales success and the international awards obtained by the Solaris Power 48 Open, holder of the "European Power Boat of the Year 2020" award, Solaris Power presents the new 44 Open.

Solaris Power further expands the Open range with a very innovative 13.47-meter model that encompasses and enhances all the peculiarities of its range.

Solaris' design philosophy has focused on sailing qualities since 1974, starting with the construction of ocean sailing yachts, which have challenged and challenge all seas, including the most extreme Arctic seas.

Solaris builds boats for mariners, with particular attention to seaworthiness. They are boats designed for those who want to sail in comfort and safety in any sea condition. Furthermore, in the Solaris Power, the shape of the starry bow keeps the boat soft on the wave and very dry, even when sailing in rough seas.

The naval architecture, curated by Brunello Acampora / Victory Design, has unique characteristics compared to other day cruisers of the same type. Solaris Power 44 Open is able to offer comfort, stability and excellent performance in both displacement and gliding speeds. Since the first sea trials she has reached and exceeded a maximum speed of 38 knots, exceeding the highest expectations.

The tests confirmed the high stability at anchor without the need to use stabilizers.

In the 44 Open the particular combination of the propulsive choice of the Volvo IPS with the shape of the hull gives the boat unique characteristics of comfort in navigation and seaworthiness:

dry boat even in rough seas, thanks to the starry bow.

low noise;

high autonomous stability at anchor;

low consumption and great autonomy;

ease of maneuver, thanks to the versatility of the joystick supplied;

reduced CO2 emissions;

Boats of this size can hardly contain all these qualitative characteristics of seaworthiness. Solaris Power, has paid particular attention to the comfort and livability of the 44 Open, creating a walkaround boat that offers spaces below deck comparable to those of a boat with a deck house.

The interior and deck layouts offer ample space and high comfort. Solaris Power 44 has the largest surface area in its category between the lower deck hatch and the end of the aft sundeck, offering its guests the largest living area between the outdoor dinette and sundeck. The use of high-quality materials and high-level handcrafted finishing are an essential part of the tradition of the Solaris shipyard.

Solaris Power 44 Open additionally features:

foldable side bulwarks thanks to which the surface of the cockpit increases by 20%, transforming it into a vast area open to the sea;

lowerable stern platform

internal layout in different versions, with two cabins or one cabin and dinette;

well ventilated engine room, which allows easy access to the engines and all systems.

Solaris' Power 44 Open is a new generation boat that represents a big step forward compared to models of the same size, on the market today.

Tech specs:

LOA: 13.47 m

LWL: 11.95m

Beam: 4.35 m

Draught: 1.03 m

Displacement (empty): 11,500 kg

Displacement (full load): 14,000 kg

Fresh water: 330 l

Fuel: 1,200 l

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta D6 IPS 500

Power: 272 kW / 370 hp 3,500 rpm.

Maximum speed: 33 knots

Cruising speed: 22 knots

Optional 1: 2 x Volvo Penta D6 IPS 600

Power: 320 kW / 435 hp 3,650 rpm.

Maximum speed: 36 knots

Cruising speed: 25 knots

Optional 2: 2 x Volvo Penta D6 IPS 650

Power: 353 kW / 480 hp 3,800 rpm.

Maximum speed: 39 knots

Cruising speed: 28 knots

Cabins: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Maximum pax: 12 people

Project: Brunello Acampora / Victory Design - Solaris Power Design Team

www.solarispower.com