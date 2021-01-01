Five stunning destinations perfect for a Superyacht

The beautiful uninhabited islands of Croatia, perfect for a day of water sports activities. These are the Pakalinski Islands near Hvar. © West Nautical The beautiful uninhabited islands of Croatia, perfect for a day of water sports activities. These are the Pakalinski Islands near Hvar. © West Nautical

by Sarah Mackenzie/West Nautical 16 Sep 20:37 PDT

There is no better way to see the world than aboard a private superyacht, with the sea breeze in your hair and a gorgeous coastline on the horizon. Discover our top five destinations where you can cruise on your own yacht and experience some of the most beautiful locations in the world!

1. Croatia and Montenegro

Croatia is not only rich in history; amongst the ancient ruins you’ll find exceptional hidden restaurants and bars to enjoy an evening dining amongst culture and history. The remote beaches offer phenomenal views and experiences for those interested in luxury cruising. Croatia is an especially popular destination for couples seeking a romantic vacation. Its neighbouring country, Montenegro, also boasts plush marinas and resorts. Montenegro offers picturesque water-front restaurants and lavish seaside accommodation, specially catered towards yachting enthusiasts.

2. Amalfi Coast - Italy

Stretching from Naples to Positano, the Amalfi Coast is home to some of the most extravagant views and hidden coves that you simply need to see to believe! Its coastline is an especially quiet area of Italy where yacht owners and guests can enjoy the tranquil surroundings – sheer bliss. As well as an enviable coastline, Italy is renowned for its amazing architecture and of course, traditional Italian cuisine. If you’re into luxurious experiences, then the island of Capri, just off the Amalfi Coast, is definitely worth a visit. Featuring iconic rock formations just offshore and some of the most Instagramable turquoise sea scenes await you.

3. Cuba

Cuba is the ultimate yacht charter destination for those who want the serenity of the ocean waves paired with the hustle and bustle of city living. La Havana has a magnificent culture to explore, with its brightly coloured buildings and classic cars. If you want lively nightlife, then Cuba is the place for you. Havana is jam packed with bars and nightclubs where you can dance the night away, listening to live music, with a fresh mojito in hand! It’s the perfect location for young yachting enthusiasts. Crystal clear waters, beautiful beaches, and great nightlife – what’s not to love?

4. The French Riviera

The French Riviera is the heart of the superyacht world and is most popular during the summer months, with annual events such as the Monaco Grand Prix attracting yacht owners and guests. Each summer, the French Riviera showcases some of the most exquisite superyachts from around the world. It’s a great opportunity to socialise with other yacht enthusiasts and owners! The French Riviera oozes glamour, boasting endlessly sunny beaches and charming resorts such as Nice, Cannes, and St. Tropez. It's the perfect place to set sail if you're looking for the luxury lifestyle.

5. Caribbean

If you’re seeking some winter sunshine and entertainment for the whole family, then the Caribbean is the place for you! With over 5,000 islands to explore and limitless open water, the Caribbean is a sailor’s playground. Thrill seekers can enjoy water sports and diving in the reefs and cays, or, if that’s not your scene, you can opt to lay back and relax on one of the secluded white-sand beaches. Visit Gustavia Harbour in St Barts for shopping, nightlife, restaurants, and European comforts. Enjoy the golden sunset in St Lucia. Or retreat to the deserted beaches of Anegada surrounded by the native pink flamingos. The options are endless!

West Nautical sell, charter and manage superyachts from their head office in Newcastle upon Tyne. The business currently employs a team of 21 staff throughout their offices based in the UK, Russia, France and Cyprus.