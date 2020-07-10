The flagship Evo V8 - New photoshoot and details

Evo V8 Running © Evo Yachts Evo V8 Running © Evo Yachts

by Evo Yachts 17 Sep 07:51 PDT

Evo V8, the new flagship of Blue Emme Yachts brand Evo Yachts, is designed by Valerio Rivellini and received its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021.

The creation of this model, featuring clean lines and a refined design, was driven by the ambition to represent the ideal point of intersection between insights from the world of both sailing and motor yachts, introducing a new onboard lifestyle concept.

The designer and shipyard worked in total synergy to create a yacht combining both advanced technology and elegance, proposing such a unique style of navigation that no market segment exists today for this project.

The interior layout can be fully customized. The first unit has spacious exteriors, a large lounge with dining area surrounded by hi-tech glazed surfaces that partially open, three cabins, four helm stations and two separate routes to the Main Deck.

Evo V8 is the new flagship of Evo Yachts, the revolutionary brand owned by Blu Emme Yachts. 24 meters in length, Evo V8 is the first yacht in the V line, which is designed to cater for a wide variety of uses and proposes a cruising concept at the point of intersection between the worlds of sailing and motor yachts. The yacht's designer Valerio Rivellini explains the origins of the project: "Usually motor yacht lovers begin their holiday when they reach their destination, either at anchor off the coast or in port, whereas sailing yacht enthusiasts start their holiday right away, as soon as they step on board. Evo V8 combines the speed of a motor yacht with the comfort and relaxation of sailing".

Created to offer multiple possibilities of use, Evo V8 is a boat designed to excite and amaze, like a Russian matryoshka doll hiding multiple nested surprises.

The beach area: a terrace at the water's edge

Making its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the first unit has an innovative layout, not least in terms of the beach area, just 70 cm above the waterline, which enjoys seamless contact with nature and an unbroken 180-degree panoramic view thanks to hull sides that extend outwards. The brand's trademark Xtensions bulwarks system isn't used in this case to increase the available surface area, which is already huge, but rather to remove all visual impediments and produce an unbroken view of the water, not to mention a pleasant breeze that makes the deck an enjoyable place to be at any time of day.

The meticulous design process has made it possible to hide all the technical elements, including the tender and its recovery winch, so freeing up every inch of available deck space.

Three steps connect the beach area with a low lounge space that precedes the master stateroom and has big sliding glass doors, allowing it to perform two functions: an open air patio offering shelter from the wind and sun, and a private living area for the owner. The owner can close the door connecting the lounge and the exterior deck to create an exclusive 12-meter-long open space suite offering total privacy both during the day and at night. This original solution enables owners to reserve more than a third of the boat for their exclusive use, even when there are other guests on board. Confirming the versatility of this setting, the furnishings and decor share some of the same features as both the exterior deck and the master suite.

The perfect balance between sail and motor

A special feature of the layout, and a key result of the interplay between spaces typical of both sailing and motor yachts, is the inclusion of no less than four helm stations on board. The first station forward of the main salon on the Main Deck and the second on the Roof Top, fitted with a retractable steering console, are joined by two yacht wheels on the port and starboard sides of the Main Deck. With a clear reference to the world of sailor yachts, they are an invitation to enjoy cruising in close contact with the water, as well as being very practical when manoeuvring. The space between the two helm wheels is free, but the side seats and the couches around them invite socialisation between the driver and their guests, as is the case on a sailing yacht.

Roof Top: an elegant surprise terrace

The Roof Top, a true innovation in this segment, is designed to create a surprise effect. The challenge for the designer was to give it a flat profile so that it can't immediately be seen. Only reached by means of a retractable hydraulic ladder, with telescopic handrails that extend to protect guests when cruising, it is equipped with a retractable helm console to drive the yacht without having to leave the Roof Top. Inspired by the exclusive terraces of modern penthouses, the Roof Top - with four sun loungers, a shower and a refrigerator - is the ideal setting both for an aperitif at sundown and secluded relaxation during the day.

External living areas designed for comfort and conviviality

The design process put a sharp focus on the concept of conviviality, borrowed from the experience of sailing yachts. As a result, the living area on the Main Deck forms part of the same whole, with the two yacht wheels on either side and the helm station on the Roof Top.

The bow area on the Main Deck features a comfortable C-shaped sofa, with a retractable central table that can be transformed into a sun lounger shaded by a sail-shaped awning. True to its calling as a convertible yacht full of surprises, guests will soon discover that hidden beneath this sofa is a plunge pool in which to cool off.

A fully customizable interior layout

The shipyard is recognised as offering owners the chance to fully customise their yachts' layout and Evo V8 is no exception. This first unit has a layout with three cabins for seven guests, plus a fourth cabin for the crew of two, and a comfortable day area on the main deck.

The Main Deck is connected to the Lower Deck by two stairways designed to separate guest and crew flows. It contains a big panoramic lounge with a dining area, surrounded by large windows that partially open, emphasising contact with the outside world and the affinity of the V8 with the open concept, as well as making it suited to owners who don't like air conditioning. The glass is also coated with special blackout films containing LCD crystals that reflect the images from a high-quality projector with the same resolution as a 4K screen. The juxtaposition of the dark Noce Canaletto floor, the pale-coloured ceiling and the glazing around the entire lounge area conjures up the idea of a suspended and airy setting. In the bow area, a hi-tech panoramic helm station (one of four on the yacht) completes the interior layout on this deck.

The Lower Deck contains three cabins sleeping seven, as well as a crew cabin and the galley. As mentioned, the spacious owner's suite in the bow, designed almost as a separate space, echoes the use of wood and decorations in the exteriors, fostering a sense of continuity with the large outdoor lounge space. The classical-style furnishings favour pale colour shades, with a texture formed of hexagons mixed with squares on the floors and some of the wall panels. The palette of white colours, nubuck and brass can be found throughout the boat, contributing to an atmosphere characterised by a sophisticated but by no means showy elegance. In the choice of decor, Rivellini again drew inspiration from the world of sailing yachts, re-proposing their pared down style and the simplicity of the fabrics and woods they use, like the teak with maple stripes shared by both this cabin and the lounge area.

Engine room and toys

The Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines deliver a top speed of 24 knots, with a cruising speed of 20 knots and a range of 400 miles. The carefully hidden storage areas contain not only the 3.4-metre tender, but also a jet ski, a sea bob and an electric scooter.

Evo V8 is a such a totally unique yacht that it is hard to categorise. It stands apart from all the models currently available on the market, successfully creating a new market segment of yachts that combine the latest construction techniques with an innovative interpretation of the life at sea.

EVO V8 - Technical Specifications: