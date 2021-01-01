Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

Introducing the 57m stabilised monohull explorer yacht

by Bury Design 27 Sep 02:07 PDT

With the speed and seaworthiness of a much larger vessel, this design is a unique blend of hull forms, construction methods, and onboard systems creating an exceptional platform for global exploration.

  • Trimaran hull configuration results in high top and cruising speeds with excellent fuel efficiency and long range. The stabilised monohull with active ride control has excellent seakeeping and unparalleled ride comfort.
  • Diesel-electric drive system gives ultimate flexibility and 6000nm cruise at 18 knots. Transatlantic range non-stop at 22 knots with reserve
  • Stylish world cruiser with exceptional levels of comfort for 10 guests and 9 crew. 16 x 12m aft open deck space, user configurable space for handling of tenders, submarines etc.

57m stabilised monohull explorer yacht - photo © Bury Design
57m stabilised monohull explorer yacht - photo © Bury Design

Designed to travel the world, from relaxing cruising, intrepid arctic exploration or open ocean transits, the stabilised monohull explorer provides exceptional levels of comfort, safety, and speed.

Form and function

The trimaran configuration is key to this vessel. It provides outstanding powering efficiency, seakeeping ability and comfort not possible with a monohull or catamaran. Bury Design's experience in superyacht design and marine oil and gas applications has enabled the development of a unique vessel for global exploration.

The hull configuration consists of a long, narrow, and deep centre hull containing propulsive machinery. The dimensions of the outer hulls are tailored to provide initial stability and a low rate of roll and are engineered for minimal resistance. The hull arrangement allows the vessel to operate in the open ocean comfortably at very high cruising speeds for long distances, perfect for a globe spanning explorer.

The vessel layout provides a very large working deck area aft with a highly configurable forward accommodation area. The low levels of vessel motion, both at sea and at rest, make this a good platform for helicopter operations. The helicopter configuration includes a touch and go landing platform forward with tender storage under.

57m stabilised monohull explorer yacht - photo © Bury Design
57m stabilised monohull explorer yacht - photo © Bury Design

Guest accommodation features upper and lower lounges, with expansive views from all spaces. With crew and service areas in the lower hull, the vessel has accommodation for 10 crew and nine guests. The large aft deck area provides operational flexibility, allowing for tenders, water toys or submarines to be stowed and launched safely and easily.

The aft deck is load rated with engineered hard patches to allow for specialised lifting equipment and containerised hardware, facilitating serious research and exploration missions.

Propulsion is diesel-electric with 4 x CAT diesel driven generators, powering twin 1100kw electric motors driving controllable pitch propellers. Construction is from unpainted aluminium alloy with high gloss features - the ultimate in resilient, economical, lightweight, maintenance free finishes.

Specifications

  • LOA: 57.18 m
  • BMax: 12.84 m
  • Draft: 2.3 m full load
  • Construction: 5083 marine grade aluminium alloy
  • Class: TBD
  • Finish: High end commercial - no fairing/painting
  • Maximum speed: 22 knots
  • Cruise speed: 18 knots
  • Range at cruise: 6000 nm with 10% reserve
  • Diesel engines: 2 x 500kW CAT C15, 2 x 600kW CAT C18
  • Electric motors: 2 x 1100kW variable frequency electric drives
  • Electrical drive integration: Stadt
  • Batteries: 750kw.hr LiFePO4, liquid cooled
  • Drives: 3:1 reduction gear driving controllable pitch propellers in tunnels
  • Bow/stern thrusters: Electric tunnel thruster, 200hp
  • Climate control: Airconditioned throughout
  • Fuel: 71,000 litres
  • Water: 20,000 litres
  • Watermaker: 8T/Day
  • Stabiliser system: Naiad active ride control

Related Articles

Riviera's record exports to the United States
Seven new motor yachts leave Brisbane Australia, bound for Miami, Florida Australia's luxury motor yacht builder Riviera is shipping seven new yachts to Miami, Florida, in the company's largest ever shipment to the United States. Posted today at 6:28 am Isolation Transformers make power onboard safe
Hubbell Isolation Transformers are exceptionally light and compact Shore-side AC power supplies often deliver electronics-damaging voltage dips and surges, especially when neighboring vessels plug into and out of the system. Posted on 25 Sep Tankoa T760 Apache superyacht concept
Apache's clean exterior lines are based on crisp horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines At 76m overall with a maximum beam of 12.5 metres, the steel and aluminium Apache project is based on a brand new technical platform with beautifully sleek exterior styling, chic interior design and never-before-seen luxury features by Alberto Mancini. Posted on 25 Sep Akeeva - 52 Hours Back to Southeast Alaska
We really wanted to spend more time in Prince William Sound We really wanted to spend more time in Prince William Sound, but we were faced with a deadline a week and a half distant in Sitka. It only takes three days to get from Whittier to Sitka, but those days need to be good weather. Posted on 25 Sep The market rewards Benetti's steel yacht strategy
The Italian shipyard announces an order book of 16 yachts Benetti has chosen the Monaco Yacht Show, the international event traditionally reserved for superyachts, to take stock of the brand's initiatives in the large steel and aluminium yacht segment. Posted on 25 Sep Feadship concept design Pure
A bold vision yet to see the light of day Feadship is renowned for its ability to create pure custom superyachts for clients that meet their every desire. Posted on 25 Sep See the all new S 358 in action!
Experience the all new S 358 Sport from Pursuit Boats Designed to catch your eye and make it easy to haul in the perfect catch, the all-new S 358 is our first-ever 35' center console. Posted on 23 Sep Your 28XC/ 33CC update
Some idea of the progress on some new boats: the 28XC or the 33CC. I've been caught up in all that stuff about shipping containers stuck off Cali preventing us from finishing our ordered boats, but I owe you some idea of the progress on some new boats: the 28XC or the 33CC. Posted on 23 Sep Flux Marine electric outboard motors
Flux Marine has redesigned the outboard motor from the ground up to deliver power and reliability. Flux Marine, developer of electric outboard motors and battery systems for recreational watercraft, showcased its innovative propulsion systems for the first time at this year's 2021 Newport International Boat Show. Posted on 23 Sep Introducing the new Horizon FD80 Skyline
The fifth hull of the FD80 model will soon be delivered to a first-time yacht owner Nestled between the owner/operator-capable FD75 and the voluminous FD90 models, the Horizon FD80 has carved its niche among active yacht owners who appreciate the model's four stateroom layout and ample deck areas for lounging and entertaining. Posted on 23 Sep
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy