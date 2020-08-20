Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Boatfolk and The Andrew Simpson Foundation have joined forces

by Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation 11 Oct 10:32 PDT

To engage and encourage young people to experience the benefits of being on the water, boatfolk, a national boating business, has partnered with sailing charity, Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF), to launch #boatgen, a not-for-profit sailing initiative which aims to get children and teens on the water.

Dominic Zammit, Director at boatfolk, comments, "We believe it is possible to transform and make a difference to young lives through sailing, it offers essential life skills like teamwork, confidence and perseverance. boatgen is a movement that seeks to ignite a passion for being on the water in UK's youth and to create a community of boaters for the next generation. We want to take away the fears and barriers associated with trying boating for the first time and to foster a sense of pride in our young boaters. boatgen provides curious water-lovers with the support, guidance, and tools they need to try boating.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with the highly respected Andrew Simpson Foundation. This great stride forward will help us to achieve our shared goals, getting as many people as possible having fun afloat and giving our young people around the UK new and exciting opportunities. We look forward to a long and exciting partnership with the Andrew Simpson Foundation."

Sir Ben Ainslie, who is a founding trustee of the Andrew Simpson Foundation, adds, "With stunning coastline in the UK, and so many benefits associated with getting out on the water, it's time to start introducing the next generation to the amazing experiences that come with being a boater. boatgen is an incredible initiative that looks to truly inspire and motivate young people to get outdoors and try sailing or to help them achieve their dream careers in the marine and maritime sector, regardless of their circumstances. I am really proud of the impact the Andrew Simpson Foundation is having both locally and nationally, partnering with organisations like boatfolk to achieve this."

All participants in boatgen activities will be guided onto the most suitable pathway for them, whether that's further education, careers, performance racing, or leisure boating. Some of the activities boatgen will be delivering include: Sailing experience days Delivered in partnership with ASF and other sea school partners, sailing experience days will provide free opportunities to try sailing for the first time. The first boatgen sailing experience day will be held at ASC Portsmouth on 10th October. Further dates at other centres and boatfolk marinas will be announced soon. To register interest your interest, visit the boatfolk website: www.boatfolk.co.uk/boatgen/boatgen-activities.

Pop-up boat club Plans for a roving fleet of keel boats and leisure equipment are under way. The pop-up boat club will travel the country, bringing opportunities for the local boatgen community to get out on the water at each of the boatfolk marinas and Andrew Simpson Centres. More details will be announced soon.

Get afloat days Recognising that taking that first step on a boat can be scary, get afloat days allow young people to get out on the water through entry level equipment such as paddleboards and kayaks, with a view to progressing to a sail experience day in the future.

Career pathways Helping those that want to pursue a career in the marine sector find the right pathway for them, whether that be a future in performance racing or working within the marina environment.

Youth ambassador program Giving experienced young boaters a virtual platform to share their passion with peers. Tim Long, who was the youngest person to sail around Britain at 15-years old, has signed up to be a boatgen ambassador hoping to inspire other people his age.

Tim Long, boatgen ambassador, comments, "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining as a boatgen ambassador and am excited to share my experiences with peers and encourage them to try out the sport that I am so passionate about. I love the feeling of freedom and self-reliance that comes with being on the water and I think that every young person should have an opportunity to experience that too."

For more information and to get involved, visit www.boatgen.co.uk. Use #boatgen to help spread the joy of boating and encourage participation.

For further information about boatfolk, visit: www.boatfolk.co.uk.

Related Articles

Introducing Andrew Simpson Yachting
New Training Centre will continue increase the numbers of people enjoying activities on the water Delivering a wide range of RYA approved shore based and practical courses, participants will be offered an introduction into the sport of sailing yachts or to learn new skills on their own boats. Posted on 16 Jun The Performance Academy develops new opportunities
The programmes support sailors across a variety of RYA recognised classes Since its official launch last September, the Performance Academy, powered by Andrew Simpson Centres, has been striving to enable and support sailors for success at every level. Posted on 28 May Andrew Simpson Foundation partner with Provo
Helping the future of sailing in Turks and Caicos Provo Sailing Academy (PSA) is delighted to announce that they have partnered with the Andrew Simpson Foundation. "This is a huge step for us. We are excited for the future of sailing in Turks and Caicos," said PSA President, Rebecca Reaston-Brown. Posted on 20 Aug 2020 Subsidised foiling opportunities for UK sailors!
Through the Andrew Simpson Foundation The Andrew Simpson Foundation will be offering subsidised foiling opportunities for sailors throughout the UK, including regions in the North, Midlands and the South. Posted on 14 Jul 2020 Win a Henri-Lloyd Jacket at RYA Dinghy Show
All visitors need to do is visit the Andrew Simpson Foundation stand With thanks to our technical clothing partner Henri-Lloyd we are running a special prize draw at the RYA Dinghy Show 2020! Up for grabs is a waterproof M-Course Jacket from the new 2020 Henri-Lloyd range. Posted on 29 Feb 2020
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy