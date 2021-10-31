Global Reveal | Maritimo S60 Sedan Motor Yacht

by Maritimo 11 Oct 19:35 PDT

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo, has unveiled its sixth new model in 2021, with today’s exciting global reveal of the all new S60 Sedan Motor Yacht.

The S60 Sedan Motor Yacht is slated for its official global launch in mid-2022, and will join the S51, S55, and S70 as the latest addition to the highly acclaimed Maritimo S-Series lineage.

Maritimo’s immense new model development strategy continues up the model lineage in catering for the current global demand for larger vessels, says Maritimo Design Director, Tom Barry-Cotter.

“The response to our new models from our customers this year has been astounding and we expect the new S60 to see that momentum continue,” he said.

Performance and Engineering

Barry-Cotter said the S60’s new 60’10” (18.53m) LOA hull design further advances the evolution of Maritimo’s longstanding experience in long range cruising design. The variable deadrise hull with deep keel, sharp bow entry and flattened progression aft has been focused on offshore cruising performance, comfort and stability, he added.

“Engrained in the Maritimo ethos of reliability and dependability, the S60’s new hull design and engineering are designed around straight shaft drive technology, with the standard Volvo Penta D13-800MHP power units transferring power to the water via an ultra-efficient 8-Degree straight shaft angle to the 5x Blade Nibral Propellers,” he said.

“The low 8-Degree shaft angle also reduces overall draft to a very versatile 1.35m (4’4”) opening an array of anchorage possibilities within any region.

“This focus and dedication to the development of shaft driven technology has positioned Maritimo as world leaders in shaft driven performance and long range cruising design.”

The S60 also caters for the option of Volvo Penta or CAT Power units up to 1000MHP or Scania 1150MHP power units.

The S60’s 4550L (1200 US GAL) fuel capacity, also opens the door to a range of destinations, as the immense standard fuel capacity combined with Maritimo’s esteemed economical cruising efficiency will ensure owners can reach those secluded destinations with minimal stops.

The fuel system is also comprised of three tanks that are designed to lower the vessel’s centre of gravity and further increase stability.

Two wing tanks flanking each hull side compliment a 2300L (607 US GAL) main tank located along the S60’s keel line, keeping the main mass of fuel as low as possible in the hull, creating greater stability.

One added benefit from the triple tank fuel system, is that refueling can take place through a single filler from either side of the vessel.

Exterior Spaces

The S60 Sedan motor yacht inherits the latest sweeping contours, and strikingly balanced exterior form, made synonymous with the Maritimo S-Series.

The Maritimo S-Series sedan motor yacht has long been renowned for catering to a practical single level boating lifestyle. Socializing and entertaining flow seamlessly inside and outside from the upper cockpit to saloon on a singular level.

An important design consideration from the Maritimo design team are the proportions of deck and accommodation spaces, acting on Maritimo owner’s feedback on where those onboard enjoy spending most of their time.

“The feedback from our global network of owners had showed us that our customers really enjoy the protection and connection with the environment from the cockpit and platform zones, and once anchored up, that is where we are spending most of our time at anchor,” said Barry-Cotter.

It is for that reason that Maritimo has heavily emphasized the amount of space within these areas, by creating bias to the amount of rear deck space when addressing the overall proportions of the exterior design.

The result is a stunningly balanced exterior profile, with an immensity of cockpit deck, and adventure deck space with the ability to cater to a vast range of entertaining, relaxation, or adventuring activities.

Another essential feature when designing in long range capability is storage options for additional supplies, water toys, fishing gear, safety gear and tenders – The S60 Sedan Motor Yacht caters to these needs with an abundance of storage via the aft garage lazarette.

The expansive adventure deck space can be lifted via electric actuators to uncover the largest garage lazarette area within any Maritimo to date. The tender garage has the ability to house a 3.2m (10’ 3”) tender or even select two -person jet skis when optioned with 350kg rear davit. Alternatively, the fully lined garage space can be used to store additional supplies, adventure toys such as kayaks, SUP’s, and SCUBA gear.

The S60 also offers tender storage options atop of a new hardtop utility deck space with 350kg davit.

The elongated cockpit hardtop form not only provides the cockpit with coverage and protection, it also amplifies the amount of area above, on the often-inaccessible sedan hardtop.

“Maritimo’s design division has maximised the practical deck spaces onboard the latest S-Series designs by enabling the often-un-used sedan hardtop to be accessed from the upper cockpit deck, via overhead hatch and ladder, in order for the hardtop to be utilised as a utility deck space,” said Barry-Cotter.

“The hardtop has been designed and engineered to be capable of carrying the weight of 350kg davit and tender freeing up the adventure deck and aft garage spaces for more entertaining or storage capability.”

The hardtop utility deck is also capable of storing large items such as kayaks, paddle boards or life rafts, for adventuring enthusiasts.

Just a single step up from the adventure deck, there is a further expanse of deck space within the upper cockpit, which is capable of transforming into a protected indoor/outdoor alfresco haven via concealed clears or breezeway hidden away within the overhead headliner.

The upper cockpit offers up to three separate lounges including a standard ‘U’ Shape dining lounge area aft to comfortably dine six guests.

The upper cockpit is central to galley, side decks and adventure deck, deep walkthrough side decks then lay the pathway to the forward deck where those on board are secured by generous height bulwarks and bow rail through to the forward anchor well.

Luxurious Living

Seamlessly connecting the upper cockpit deck and the luxurious saloon lounging area, is the iconic Maritimo aft galley.

It serves both indoor and outdoor dining areas, and socially connects those preparing the meals with those dining and entertaining.

The saloon lounging area luxuriously integrates the comfortable social hub of the vessel with the helm position.

Veiling all sides of the S60 saloon are enormous sections of glazing, injecting the surrounding seascapes right into the living area.

There is also the added option of Maritimo’s unique two stage vista sliding windows which transform the entire saloon into an indoor/outdoor retreat.

The open atrium companionway design invites more natural light down to the lower accommodation, providing an open airiness for the companionway laundry which can be optioned with either combination washer/dryer or separate washing machine and dryer.

The three stateroom, two ensuite layout is designed to maximise every inch of the internal hull volume provided by the 5.2m (17.0’) beam.

Forward there is an offset queen stateroom with adjoining ensuite. The offset berth arrangement provides greater practicality for guests to walk around all sides of the berth without navigating steps, which greatly simplifies any bed-making duties.

A generous twin single stateroom awaits guests to starboard, with the option for the inner bed to slide outboard to create a double bed for couples.

A full beam king master stateroom is located midships, where the S60’s 60’10” (18.53m) hull’s volume is really experienced. Panoramic hull windows veiling each hull side provide more vistas and enable owners to feel connected with the environment.

“Every aspect of the design of the new S60, and indeed the other models revealed this year, has been obsessively considered and refined during the design and new-product development process, to achieve the functional solutions, comfort and living spaces we set out to achieve,” he said.

“Maritimo’s passionate craftspeople and staff are extremely excited about this new addition to the sedan series and remain steadfastly committed to ensuring we stay at the forefront of luxury motor yacht design and manufacturing internationally.”

Global Launch | 2022

The Maritimo S60 Sedan Motor Yacht Global Launch is set for Mid-2022.