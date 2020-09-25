Riva 76' Perseo Super: the style is Riva, the restyling is super

by Riva 12 Oct 05:30 PDT

Heir to and evolution of the multiple award-winning 76' Perseo, the best-loved Riva sport-fly of recent years proposes new aesthetic solutions combined with unprecedented functional design features, achieving excellence in terms of onboard liveability and performance.

With an overall length of 23.25 metres (73 ft 3 in) and a maximum beam of 5.75 metres (18 ft 10 in), Riva 76' Perseo Super is the result of an aesthetic and technological development effort that achieves a perfect balance of past, present and future, the product of collaboration between the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari, designer Mauro Micheli, the founder of Officina Italiana Design with Sergio Beretta, and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

Exterior styling featuring over 40 square metres of glazed surfaces on the hull and in the superstructure is enhanced by new stylistic features. In the streamlined profile, glossy black details intersect the ice white dominating the hull and main deck, in a contrast that accents both the sporty verve and classical elegance of this extraordinary sport-fly.

One of the stand-out functional design elements in the evolution of the 76' Perseo is the roof with an opening forward section positioned over the lounge, with the dual function of illuminating the space below and allowing fresh air to enter.

The authentic Riva tradition echoes throughout the yacht in the form of mahogany and polished stainless steel detailing, a technical and design feature that forms part of the Sarnico-based shipyard's legacy.

Exteriors

The entire stern area is designed to offer maximum comfort for guests and be practical for the crew. Almost the entire swim platform can be lowered into the water, where it acts as an underwater surface to relax on and an aid to leaving the water safely.

Consistently with the excellent functionality and liveability that characterise the entire yacht, when the garage door is open and the swim platform lowered, launching and hauling up the Williams Turbojet 325 tender are quick and easy operations.

For owners intent on having fun, an optional second water toy can be installed on the swim platform and two seabobs in the garage on either side of the tender.

The cockpit offers an area for socialising, with a sofa in the aft section and a teak dining table seating eight featuring the Riva logo and a stainless steel base. On request, the entire area can be converted into a big sun pad with a mechanism that lowers the table so that it can be covered with cushions. The area is enhanced with solutions that increase the level of comfort, like the option of a drawer refrigerator under the sofa or a pouffe with a low table.

A bar corner configuration with stools is available on request. In this layout, the mahogany and polished stainless steel detailing and the Corian counter top are emblematic of Riva style. Completing the set-up are a fridge, an icemaker and a sink, so that the owner can enjoy a drink in an intimate romantic setting.

On the left, under the stairs leading to the sun deck, is the entrance to the crew cabin on the lower deck.

The spacious sun deck is integrated into the yacht's aerodynamic lines, offering somewhere to relax in total privacy, plus a helm station to pilot the yacht from a privileged vantage point. A big central sun pad covering about 4 square metres, with a forward-facing sofa at its edge, reigns elegantly over this area. The second centrally positioned helm station is forward and surrounded on both port and starboard sides by other sofas.

Here too, various solutions have been introduced to increase comfort, including an optional drawer refrigerator under the sofa next to the helm station.

The bow area, on the other hand, is fitted out as a big lounge with a front-facing sofa that can be sheltered by a hood. A big sun pad at the tip of the bow rounds out the fittings in this private relaxation area.

The Arctic white Mambo fabric used for the exterior upholstery amplifies the ethereal refinement of all the outdoor spaces.

All mooring gear is hidden from view, in a solution designed not to detract from the yacht's beautiful lines, but without compromising on the practicality of technical manoeuvres and enhancing the ergonomics.

A third lateral manoeuvring station is also available on request.

Main deck

The dominant wood in the main lounge for the standard version is sand-coloured oak, juxtaposed in classic Riva style against mirror surfaces or light and dark lacquer, with polished stainless steel detailing. On request, the owner can opt for rosewood as the featured wood, enhanced by colour contrasts and fine finishes and detailing.

The lounge is a large and inviting open space. Past the glass entry door, the living area on the starboard side is furnished with a sofa, an armchair and a pouffe designed by Gentili&Mosconi and a leather-topped coffee table. The Mariaflora cushions are a pleasing detail and enhance the seating by making it even more comfortable.

Further forward is the dining area seating eight, featuring an L-shaped sofa elegantly coordinated with the oak table and black leather chairs by Arper.

Forward on the starboard side and furnished with two Riva pilot seats is the helm station.

Lower deck

The lower deck too is characterised by the refined pairing of sand-coloured oak and pale or dark lacquer interspersed with bold black leather detailing, including the possibility of opting for rosewood as an alternative featured wood. In the standard layout, the yacht's lower deck welcomes guests into a small lounge furnished with a large, light-coloured, L-shaped sofa by Gentili&Mosconi and, on request, a pouffe with a low table. Opposite the lounge, on the starboard side, is a galley separated by a door and fully appointed with appliances, a work top, a hob and a sink arranged along the hull side and in the aft area.

The layout has three cabins for six guests, all with en-suite bathrooms, but the owner can also request a fourth cabin, configured as always to ensure optimum comfort and liveability.

The master stateroom dominates the midship section of the yacht. Here the stand-out features for their refinement and minimalist design are the bed with leather headboard and sides, and the ergonomic and functional furnishings. The en-suite bathroom is behind a smoked glass mirror door. In the master stateroom, like the other cabins, the decor reprises not only the wood on the main deck, but also the chiaroscuro contrasts and the precious materials.

On the starboard side is a guest cabin furnished with single beds and a separate bathroom, while the VIP cabin is in the bow, with a twin wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom with separate shower.

As always, there was a special focus on acoustic insulation in this area. All the forward and aft walls in the master suite have additional insulation to guarantee maximum comfort with regard to both other areas and the galley.

The crew cabin, entered from the cockpit and communicating directly with the engine room, extends horizontally to include a bathroom and a night area with two bunk beds.

Propulsion and technology

The new Riva 76' Perseo Super excites owners with excellent performance in line with the other great success stories in the sport range and is fitted with a pair of MAN V12 V-drive engines rated 1,550 mhp each. With this configuration, the yacht has a top speed of 32 knots and a cruising speed of 28 knots. The owner can also opt for a more powerful propulsion system featuring two MAN V12 engines rated 1,800 MHP each, in which case the top speed rises to 37 knots and the cruising speed to 32 knots.

The bridge is equipped with a Xenta electro-hydraulic steer-by-wire system with independent control of the rudders for sporty turn optimisation and a SIMRAD COMMAND helm station with integrated onboard monitoring and navigation and manoeuvring controls. From here the captain can manage the entire yacht using three 16-inch touchscreens. The owner can also request a solution with three 19-inch touchscreens and a convenient and functional manoeuvring joystick. The external helm station has one 16-inch touchscreen in the standard version and two in the optional version.

Riva 76' Perseo Super is fitted with automatic Humphree dynamic trim interceptors, guaranteeing maximum simplicity of use and optimised fuel consumption.

The AVENTICS manoeuvring joystick featuring docking mode functionality is also available as an option, for easy yacht handling in confined waters, such as when mooring alongside, with lateral movement obtained by the combined action of the main propellers and the proportional bow thruster.

Performance means comfort too and, on request, a Seakeeper NG18 stabilizer can be installed to minimise rolling at anchor.

Riva 76’ Perseo Super specifications - Preliminary