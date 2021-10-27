Horizon Yachts launches second E81

Horizon E81 Hull 2 © Horizon Yachts Horizon E81 Hull 2 © Horizon Yachts

by Horizon Yachts 14 Oct 11:37 PDT

Following the summer delivery of the first E81, Hull Two has launched and will soon deliver to her American owners. The first high-volume offering of the popular E Series, the new E81 model blends the sleek E Series superstructure design with a beamy hull to maximize both space and style.

Christened Valiant, the yacht will debut at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 27-31.

Boasting numerous customizations to accommodate her experienced owners' cruising lifestyle, Valiant stands out for her spacious exterior areas, three-stateroom-plus-office layout and voluminous and modern interior. Spanning the yacht's 20' 6" beam, the main deck aft features a fixed dining table for comfortable alfresco dining. Walkaround side decks lead to the foredeck, for which the owners specified a spacious entertainment area on the bow to include a large U-shaped settee, sun pad and a unique covered storage area.

On the main deck, the expansive salon flows into an open galley and country kitchen arrangement forward, with a portside day head. Working with Horizon Yacht USA and the yard's in-house design center, the owners specified a modern aesthetic for the interior décor, which features two-toned white/silver oak, light quartz surfaces and steel blue and grey accents. Contemporary design elements such as wood slats in the coffee table and waterfall edges for the galley counters feature throughout.

To port, an open staircase - the base of which houses a 46-bottle wine fridge - leads up to the spacious enclosed bridge. Within the enclosed area, a U-shaped starboard-side settee faces a large bar to port with three bar stools. A complete helm station with dual helm chairs is positioned forward. Additional seating and a barbecue grill are situated on the boat deck.

While the standard E81 arrangement offers four staterooms on the lower deck, the owners opted for a full-beam master suite with a refined head and shower, a large VIP ensuite forward and a twin guest stateroom to starboard. In the space normally occupied by the fourth stateroom, the owners specified an office/library with a built-in workspace and storage.

To accommodate longer cruises along the U.S. eastern seaboard and Bahamas, crew quarters for two are situated aft of the engine room housing twin CAT C32s of 1,700hp each and twin Onan 29kW (60Hz) gensets. To increase functionality in this area, the owners customized stairway access to the crew quarters and engine room from the aft deck.

"This is the second boat we have done as a semi-custom build, but the experience has been quite different in that Horizon has bent over backwards to deliver what we want," say the owners.

Valiant will represent the new E81 model debut at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 27th - 31st. Contact Horizon Yacht USA to book an appointment in the Red Zone, F Dock, Slips 600-606.

The E81 Hull 2 basic specs