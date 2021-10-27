Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

Horizon Yachts launches second E81

by Horizon Yachts 14 Oct 11:37 PDT October 27-31, 2021
Horizon E81 Hull 2 © Horizon Yachts

Following the summer delivery of the first E81, Hull Two has launched and will soon deliver to her American owners. The first high-volume offering of the popular E Series, the new E81 model blends the sleek E Series superstructure design with a beamy hull to maximize both space and style.

Christened Valiant, the yacht will debut at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 27-31.

Boasting numerous customizations to accommodate her experienced owners' cruising lifestyle, Valiant stands out for her spacious exterior areas, three-stateroom-plus-office layout and voluminous and modern interior. Spanning the yacht's 20' 6" beam, the main deck aft features a fixed dining table for comfortable alfresco dining. Walkaround side decks lead to the foredeck, for which the owners specified a spacious entertainment area on the bow to include a large U-shaped settee, sun pad and a unique covered storage area.

Horizon E81 hull 2 - Boat deck - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 hull 2 - Boat deck - photo © Horizon Yachts

On the main deck, the expansive salon flows into an open galley and country kitchen arrangement forward, with a portside day head. Working with Horizon Yacht USA and the yard's in-house design center, the owners specified a modern aesthetic for the interior décor, which features two-toned white/silver oak, light quartz surfaces and steel blue and grey accents. Contemporary design elements such as wood slats in the coffee table and waterfall edges for the galley counters feature throughout.

Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Main deck aft - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Main deck aft - photo © Horizon Yachts

To port, an open staircase - the base of which houses a 46-bottle wine fridge - leads up to the spacious enclosed bridge. Within the enclosed area, a U-shaped starboard-side settee faces a large bar to port with three bar stools. A complete helm station with dual helm chairs is positioned forward. Additional seating and a barbecue grill are situated on the boat deck.

Horizon E81 Hull 2 Skylounge - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 Skylounge - photo © Horizon Yachts

While the standard E81 arrangement offers four staterooms on the lower deck, the owners opted for a full-beam master suite with a refined head and shower, a large VIP ensuite forward and a twin guest stateroom to starboard. In the space normally occupied by the fourth stateroom, the owners specified an office/library with a built-in workspace and storage.

Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Guest Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Guest Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts

To accommodate longer cruises along the U.S. eastern seaboard and Bahamas, crew quarters for two are situated aft of the engine room housing twin CAT C32s of 1,700hp each and twin Onan 29kW (60Hz) gensets. To increase functionality in this area, the owners customized stairway access to the crew quarters and engine room from the aft deck.

"This is the second boat we have done as a semi-custom build, but the experience has been quite different in that Horizon has bent over backwards to deliver what we want," say the owners.

Horizon E81 Hull 2 salon - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 salon - photo © Horizon Yachts

Valiant will represent the new E81 model debut at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 27th - 31st. Contact Horizon Yacht USA to book an appointment in the Red Zone, F Dock, Slips 600-606.

Horizon E81 Hull 2 Fwd VIP Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 Fwd VIP Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts

The E81 Hull 2 basic specs

  • L.O.A.: 84' 7" (25.78m)
  • L.W.L.: 72' 7" (22.12m)
  • Beam: 20' 6" (6.25m)
  • Displacement (half load): 158,402lbs (71.85 tons)
  • Fuel Capacity: 2,300 US gals (8,706ltrs)
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 330 US gals (1,249ltrs)
  • Engines: Twin C32A 1,700hp
  • Generators: Twin ONAN 29kW (60Hz)

Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Open galley and country kitchen layout - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Open galley and country kitchen layout - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Master stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Master stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Master stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Master stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 galley - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 galley - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Master head - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - Master head - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 Port Office - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 Port Office - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 Helm Station - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon E81 Hull 2 Helm Station - photo © Horizon Yachts

Related Articles

Introducing the new Horizon FD80 Skyline
The fifth hull of the FD80 model will soon be delivered to a first-time yacht owner Nestled between the owner/operator-capable FD75 and the voluminous FD90 models, the Horizon FD80 has carved its niche among active yacht owners who appreciate the model's four stateroom layout and ample deck areas for lounging and entertaining. Posted on 23 Sep Horizon Yachts to debut new E81 model at FLIBS
The new high-volume E81 will display alongside a showcase of FD and PC Series yachts High-volume design pioneers Horizon Yachts will debut a voluminous E81 model alongside two Power Catamaran (PC) models and several Fast Displacement (FD) Series yachts including a brand new FD80, an FD87 Skyline and a tri-deck FD92 at the 2021 FLIBS. Posted on 16 Sep Horizon Yachts to exhibit at Newport Boat Show
The high-volume FD87 Bella Tu will highlight the Facedock from September 16-19, 2021 Horizon Yachts will command a high-profile spot during the annual Newport International Boat Show, with the head-turning, high-volume FD87 Bella Tu on display. Posted on 18 Aug Horizon Yachts to unveil the brand new FD75
The innovative model will debut alongside a selection of FD and Power Catamaran Series yachts The highly-anticipated Palm Beach International Boat Show has been given the green light to proceed and an exciting showcase of new and inventory yachts will be available for viewing between March 25th - 28th, 2021. Posted on 10 Mar Horizon launches third tri-deck FD92
New launches continue apace at the Horizon shipyards New launches continue apace at the Horizon shipyards, with no fewer than seven new FD Series builds leaving the sheds in the last six months. The launch of the latest FD Series yacht - a brand new tri-deck FD92. Posted on 2 Mar Horizon unveils new E81 Model
Offering a wide beam, affording plentiful interior and deck space A new model for the popular Horizon E Series has made its debut on the U.S. market. Recently launched, the brand new E81 incorporates the sleek E Series superstructure design atop a beamy hull. Posted on 18 Feb Horizon V68 Hull Four launched
Built for a U.S. owner, this latest V68 is the first to feature an enclosed bridge design Horizon Yachts is pleased to announce the launch of the latest V68 from the Horizon Vision shipyard. Built for a U.S.-based owner, this build marks the fourth hull of the Jonathan Quinn Barnett-designed V68 model Posted on 14 Jan Horizon Yachts launches second tri-deck FD92
Featuring both an interior skylounge and an open flybridge Demand for a tri-deck version of Horizon's high-volume FD Series yacht led to the creation of the first FD92, which was delivered to her American owners in November, 2020. Posted on 19 Dec 2020 New FD87 Skyline launched
Configured with an enclosed skylounge Another Horizon FD Series yacht has launched and will soon be delivered to her American owners. Configured with an enclosed skylounge, the FD87 Skyline is the 20th FD Series yacht sold in less than three years. Posted on 9 Dec 2020 Horizon welcomes the FD102 To-Kalon to the family
Kicking off the summer season with the pop of a champagne cork Horizon kicked off the summer season with the pop of a champagne cork during the christening celebration of the brand new Horizon FD102, To-Kalon. Posted on 1 Dec 2020
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2021Oct - S60 BOTTOM
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy