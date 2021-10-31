Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

New Manhattan 68 Pacific photography revealed

by Sunseeker 14 Oct 18:51 PDT

Sunseeker reveals new photography of the first Manhattan 68 Pacific optional layout.

Fundamentally about offering versatility to owners, the Pacific arrangement offers an exceptional amount of space for a boat of this size. In a standard configuration, owners benefit from a four cabin, three head layout with the galley set aft at main deck level. In lieu of a fourth cabin and private staircase to the master cabin, the Pacific arrangement offers stunning double U-shaped seating in the saloon and an exceptional 'Grand Master' suite below deck.

Manhattan 68 Pacific - photo © Sunseeker International
Manhattan 68 Pacific - photo © Sunseeker International

The generous saloon features social seating to the port and starboard side with a discreet rise and fall TV that can be tucked away when not in use, promoting uninterrupted views out to sea. The dining area has L-shaped seating and a table that effortlessly folds away, freeing up more floor space and again promoting a spacious and welcoming main deck.

The master cabin affords owners with flexibility to use their private space however they wish. Upon entering, a new 'Grand Master' layout delivers deep comfortable companion seating outboard, positioned opposite an expansive sideboard with stowage. On the portside, adjacent to the king bed, owners can then opt for a chaise longue, breakfast table and seating, vanity table with additional drawers or another comprehensively equipped sideboard. What's more, the master cabin benefits from its own private bar complete with glass stowage and refrigeration. This exceptional layout strikes a perfect balance between ample social spaces and generous private quarters.

Manhattan 68 Pacific - photo © Sunseeker International
Manhattan 68 Pacific - photo © Sunseeker International

The new interior design is matched with a peerless level of comfort and detailing; from recessed feature lighting to chrome highlights and luxurious furnishings, the overall impression is one of immense comfort to anyone stepping on board.

Manhattan 68 Pacific - photo © Sunseeker International
Manhattan 68 Pacific - photo © Sunseeker International

Manhattan 68 Pacific - Principal Characteristics

Length Overall - 21.21 m / 69' 7"
Beam - 5.26 m / 17 '3"
Draft - 1.6 m / 5' 4"
Displacement - 37,400 kg / 82,453 Ib
Fuel capacity - 4,000 litres / 1057 US gal.
Freshwater capacity - 900 litres / 238 US gal.
Black water capacity - 185 litres / 49 US gal.
Accommodation - Up to 8 guests & up to 2 crew
Engine options - MAN or Volvo Penta IPS Up to 2400PS
Maximum speed - Up to 32 knots
Range @ 10 knots - Up to 550 nautical miles
Drives - Shafts or Pods

Related Articles

Sunseeker Superhawk 55 launching soon
New to the Sunseeker Performance range, ultimate open-top day boat. Today, at Cannes Yachting Festival, Sunseeker International announced the concept details of its new Superhawk 55. This model is a striking new premium motor yacht in the Performance range. Posted on 8 Sep Introducing the Sunseeker line-up for FLIBS
Full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce its full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, due to take place from 27 - 31 October 2021. Posted on 24 Aug Sunseeker unveils new imagery for 65 sport yacht
Speeds of up to 35 knots courtesy of the Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350 engines The Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht features a level of dynamism and excitement that is unparalleled; the driving experience is one of pure euphoria. Posted on 22 Jul The all new Sunseeker 100 Yacht
The first is now in production with four orders confirmed and deposited Sunseeker is delighted to reveal the latest details and imagery showcasing the elegant and striking lines of the all-new 100 Yacht. Posted on 8 Jun Sunseeker breaks boundaries with new 90 Ocean
A spectacular yacht that boasts a 20% increase in overall volume and 25-30% more deck space The 90 Ocean sees Sunseeker break new boundaries and create a spectacular yacht that boasts a 20% increase in overall volume and 25-30% more deck space; thanks not only to her substantial beam but her stem bow. Posted on 24 May Sunseeker's new Predator 55 Evo unleashed
A perfect blend of design, technology and craftmanship The Predator 55 EVO™ is a technology-led, cutting-edge Sunseeker model, purposefully engineered to make the heart race. The evolutionary design is emphasised in the Predator 55 EVO™ superstructure and interior. Posted on 22 May Sunseeker reveals all-new Manhattan 55
Meticulously designed to enhance comfort and cruising Following the phenomenal success of the Manhattan 52, having delivered a staggering 131 yachts since its introduction, Sunseeker unveils details of its latest flybridge model, the stunning, all-new Manhattan 55. Posted on 20 May Introducing Sunseeker's new 88 Yacht
Combining a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category This stunning new yacht perfectly showcases the company's design and technological excellence, creating an innovative, class-leading model that has been considered in meticulous detail and exudes a style and elegance that is distinctively Sunseeker. Posted on 18 May Sunseeker debuts its new 65 Sport Yacht
Including the innovative 'Skyhelm™' Showcasing the revolutionary design philosophy of next-generation Sunseeker models, this new yacht underlines the brand's commitment to bringing even more exciting new products to market. Posted on 16 May The Sunseeker 'Famous Five' World Premiere
The five new models dominated the waters as they sailed to Studland Bay in perfect formation Sunseeker is delighted to officially reveal the Sunseeker 'Famous Five' in a magnificent, all-new display of the Manhattan 55, Predator 55 EVO™, 65 Sport Yacht, 88 Yacht, and 90 Ocean together for the very first time off the coast of Dorset, England. Posted on 10 May
Composites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMaritimo 2021Oct - S60 BOTTOM
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy