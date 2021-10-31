New Manhattan 68 Pacific photography revealed

by Sunseeker 14 Oct 18:51 PDT

Sunseeker reveals new photography of the first Manhattan 68 Pacific optional layout.

Fundamentally about offering versatility to owners, the Pacific arrangement offers an exceptional amount of space for a boat of this size. In a standard configuration, owners benefit from a four cabin, three head layout with the galley set aft at main deck level. In lieu of a fourth cabin and private staircase to the master cabin, the Pacific arrangement offers stunning double U-shaped seating in the saloon and an exceptional 'Grand Master' suite below deck.

The generous saloon features social seating to the port and starboard side with a discreet rise and fall TV that can be tucked away when not in use, promoting uninterrupted views out to sea. The dining area has L-shaped seating and a table that effortlessly folds away, freeing up more floor space and again promoting a spacious and welcoming main deck.

The master cabin affords owners with flexibility to use their private space however they wish. Upon entering, a new 'Grand Master' layout delivers deep comfortable companion seating outboard, positioned opposite an expansive sideboard with stowage. On the portside, adjacent to the king bed, owners can then opt for a chaise longue, breakfast table and seating, vanity table with additional drawers or another comprehensively equipped sideboard. What's more, the master cabin benefits from its own private bar complete with glass stowage and refrigeration. This exceptional layout strikes a perfect balance between ample social spaces and generous private quarters.

The new interior design is matched with a peerless level of comfort and detailing; from recessed feature lighting to chrome highlights and luxurious furnishings, the overall impression is one of immense comfort to anyone stepping on board.

Manhattan 68 Pacific - Principal Characteristics

Length Overall - 21.21 m / 69' 7"

Beam - 5.26 m / 17 '3"

Draft - 1.6 m / 5' 4"

Displacement - 37,400 kg / 82,453 Ib

Fuel capacity - 4,000 litres / 1057 US gal.

Freshwater capacity - 900 litres / 238 US gal.

Black water capacity - 185 litres / 49 US gal.

Accommodation - Up to 8 guests & up to 2 crew

Engine options - MAN or Volvo Penta IPS Up to 2400PS

Maximum speed - Up to 32 knots

Range @ 10 knots - Up to 550 nautical miles

Drives - Shafts or Pods