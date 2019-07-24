Axopar 22 Offshore Performance Review

Axopar 22 © Eyachts Axopar 22 © Eyachts

by eyachts 16 Oct 22:25 PDT

It is finally time to test the Axopar 22 in the conditions it was made for!

If you know Sydney Heads you would know that this area is known for having turbulent seas. We are aware that sometimes hard to truly portray how messy the conditions are on camera but take it from us it really was rough!

We have now taken this Axopar 22 offshore in a range of conditions and we are so impressed by the way it behaves, it handles waves and wind with ease.

The Axopar 22 is not only the ideal day boat for enjoying what Australia, New Zealand and the other waterways around the world have to offer but it really is the ultimate drivers boat.