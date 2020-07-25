Greenline 58 Fly

by Greenline 19 Oct 02:59 PDT

The moment we've all been waiting for is here!

In light of the success of the 45 Fly, Greenline Yachts is delighted to reveal the latest addition to its revolutionary range of flybridge cruisers, the 58 Fly.

Launching in autumn 2022, the all-new 58 Fly fits into the range to bridge the gap between the popular 48 Fly and flagship 68 Ocean Class.

A partnership for the future

The 58 Fly marks the beginning of a new partnership between Greenline Yachts, Marco Casali of Too Design and MICAD engineering. Casali has penned a fresh exterior look for this new model with clean lines and tight proportions retaining the focus on elements that make a Greenline such a pleasurable boat to live aboard. The single-level main deck with aft galley ensures the saloon and cockpit combine to create a large living and entertaining area and the cut-outs in the forward bulwarks align to deliver spectacular views over the water from the lower deck.

Flexibility built in

From the deck spaces to the arrangement of the interior the 58 Fly has the flexibility in its layout to suit a wide variety of needs. At the stern, an extended hydraulic bathing platform with a 500kg lift capacity and aft-facing transom bench form an idyllic waterside living area with the cockpit's glass balustrade creating the perfect terrace over the sea. The cockpit seating sits at 90 degrees from the traditional arrangement with its benches running along the boat's centreline so that everyone seated at the table has a view over the water. With a pair of director's chairs six can dine but the extended table and an extra set of chairs allow eight people to sit in the shade and comfort of the well-protected cockpit. When not called upon for dining duties, the hi-lo table and a set of in-fill cushions convert this area into a spacious day bed with a wonderful connection to the beach club aft.

Forward, as well as more sun bathing space on the coachroof, two aft-facing seats are arranged opposite a cosy bench to create an intimate living space that offers excellent privacy if moored stern-to.

The flybridge comes as standard with a radar mast mounted at its aft end - a good option for those cruising in areas with restricted air draught - but a substantial carbon fibre T-top offers excellent protection on the top deck. A well equipped wet bar, spacious dinette and open space aft for free-standing furniture make for a flybridge that excels as an area for guests to relax and enjoy day or night.

An interior designed for today

On board, a bright and spacious main deck with Greenline's familiar aft galley layout gives way to a voluminous accommodation deck that bristles with innovation. The standard arrangement comprises three cabins, two bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes for the master and VIP ensuites. The master cabin stretches across the boat's full beam amidships and boasts 1.96 m of headroom throughout, with a double VIP in the bow and a generous twin to starboard. It is possible to sacrifice the walk-in wardrobe in the VIP to make space for a third bathroom that becomes a day head but the real game-changer on this deck is the option to replace the twin guest cabin with a dedicated study. In a world where we are working in a new way, this fully fitted out office space with built-in monitors, HDMI and USB points, printer storage and a stylish yet functional office chair allows owners to work remotely in comfort with the genuine functionality of a home office. A sofa that converts into a single berth built into this arrangement offers occasional sleeping space if needed.

A crew cabin with a single berth or bunk beds is available but on owner-run boats this area with 1.8m headroom can be used as a utility space and workshop, the added storage space a big advantage for those who wish to stay on board for extended periods.

The solar advantage

With the 58 Fly, Greenline cements its position as the leading manufacturer of boats with alternative propulsion. An array of 11 solar panels arranged across the flybridge and hard top structures produce 3.6kW of power and allow the boat's domestic services to run without a noisy diesel generator. Additionally, a newly developed hybrid system with a pair of 25kW motors includes an adaptable hydraulic clutch that means it can be connected inline to any shaft drive engine.

Standard engine choices include 610hp and 715hp Cummins diesels, both available with Hybrid Drive, and a diesel only twin 1,000hp Caterpillar option for a top speed of 30 knots. The Cummins 715s with Hybrid Drive will push the 58 Fly to a top speed of 26 knots, cruise at 20 knots and cruise on electric power only at 6 knots for a range of 30 nautical miles on a full charge.

Weight saving is a key part of the 58 Fly's engineering in respect of the fact that every tonne of weight sacrifices 1 knot of speed. To this end, carbon fibre is used throughout the boat - namely in the hard top and superstructure -in order to keep weight down and a new lightweight core in the sandwich construction has been introduced with the same goal in mind.

Luca Raumland, Head of Sales and Marketing at Greenline's parent company SVP Yachts, says of the 58 Fly: "After the launch of the 45 Fly we haven been overwhelmed with positive feedback on the design and concept with 50 units sold. Many customers are looking to upgrade having fallen for the hybrid concept, so for us a 58 Fly is the next logical step.

"It is hugely exciting for us to create this new yacht in collaboration with our Italian team of Marco Casali and Too Design and MICAD, who are responsible for the engineering side. This is the next generation of Greenline yacht but it stays true to what the brand has always stood for, which is sustainable boating at a reasonable price."

As pioneers in hybrid propulsion we constantly push the boundaries of sustainable yachting. Greenline Yachts presents the new 58 Fly with the next generation H-Drive system.

The 58 Fly at a glance:

LOA: 18.2m

Beam: 5.12m

Draft (loaded): 1m

Displacement (dry): 30 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 2,500 litres (3,500 optional)

Water capacity: 600 litres

Engines Twin Cummins: 610/715hp (Hybrid Drive with twin 25kw electric motors) & twin 1,000hp Caterpillar

Top speed: 30 knots (twin 1,000hp) Cruising speed 20-23 knots Electric cruising speed 6 knots