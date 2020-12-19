Please select your home edition
Horizon Yachts delivers highly bespoke FD75

by Horizon Yachts 21 Oct 04:29 PDT
Horizon Yachts Sistership-FD75 © Horizon Yachts

Horizon Yachts has delivered a brand new FD75 to an Asian owner based in Singapore. The builder's high-volume Fast Displacement Series FD75 model provided the optimal platform for the Taiwanese owner, who envisioned a yacht meant for entertainment.

Each Horizon yacht is built upon a proven platform that has been rigorously tank tested, engineered and created using the most advanced composites construction methods. Upon this platform a client can consider a variety of layouts, often taking advantage of design and engineering ingenuities that were put into place through the customizations of other Horizon owners. The owner of the new FD75, christened Ocean Lily, requested a number of customizations, resulting in a yacht that features one of the most unique layouts found on an FD Series yacht to date.

Horizon Yachts FD75 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon Yachts FD75 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The concept behind the Ocean Lily design and build is to entertain and accommodate groups of up to 20 people. The first hint at large party entertainment begins on the aft deck, which the owner had fitted with an expansive table seating 12 for both meetings and dining. Within fully opening sliding glass doors, the spacious main salon features dual oversized sofas for conversation and relaxation, while a fully equipped galley is situated forward with a dayhead to port.

The most dramatic customization on this yacht comes in the form of a simple yet unique layout configuration. Forward, the space that normally holds the full-beam, on-deck master stateroom has been designed as a Karaoke room with disco lighting. A custom oversized sofa dominates the space. After the performances, the sofa and convertible coffee tables transform into beds to sleep four guests.

Horizon Yachts FD75 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon Yachts FD75 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The second departure from the norm appears on the open flybridge of Ocean Lily. In this expansive space, which offers multiple areas for dining and lounging, the owner requested a DJ booth setup and smoke machines as well as disco lighting. All of the furniture on the decks is freestanding and multifunctional so as to accommodate a variety of activities. A total of five hotpot stations have been installed on both the main and boat decks aft and a dumbwaiter facilitates service between the galley and the flybridge.

On the lower deck, three additional staterooms have been configured to sleep multiple guests, while aft of the engine room housing the twin MAN V8 diesel engines of 1,200hp each, a crew cabin and mess is positioned at the stern.

Ocean Lily will be berthed at Singapore's world-class ONE degrees15 Marina in Sentosa Cove.

To Learn More about the FD75 Ocean Lily visit horizonyacht.com/mobilevr/FD75_1/FD75_1.htm

Horizon Yachts FD75 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon Yachts FD75 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The FD75 Hull 3 Basic Specifications:

 L.O.A.  78’ 8” (23.99m)
 L.W.L.  67’ 8” (20.63m)
 Beam  20’ 4” (6.2m)
 Displacement (half load)  148,834lbs (67.51 tons)
 Fuel Capacity  2,400 US gals (9,085ltrs)
 Fresh Water Capacity  300 US gals (1,135ltrs)
 Engines  Twin MAN V8 1,200hp
 Generators  Onan 27Kw (50Hz) + Onan 27Kw (50Hz) w/ PTO

