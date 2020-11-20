Bering Yachts teams up with Trasco Bremen for added security under way

Bering X Trasco © Bering Yachts Bering X Trasco © Bering Yachts

by Bering Yachts 21 Oct 13:51 PDT

Bering Yachts and Trasco Bremen, the world's leading commercial builder of armoured vehicles with over 35 years of experience, are proud to announce a collaboration for protecting specific areas aboard Bering explorer yachts.

The aim of the partnership is to provide discerning owners with comfort and autonomy combined with added on-board safety so they and their families can cruise remote locations with complete peace of mind.

Steel-hulled Bering yachts are already renowned for their rugged construction, but shielding the most critical areas with bullet proof materials- such as the wheelhouse or engine room, as well as vital machinery or the navigational, communication and alarm systems - offers ultimate protection against unwanted intrusion.