Bering Yachts teams up with Trasco Bremen for added security under way

by Bering Yachts 21 Oct 13:51 PDT
Bering X Trasco © Bering Yachts

Bering Yachts and Trasco Bremen, the world's leading commercial builder of armoured vehicles with over 35 years of experience, are proud to announce a collaboration for protecting specific areas aboard Bering explorer yachts.

Bering X Trasco - photo © Bering Yachts
Bering X Trasco - photo © Bering Yachts

The aim of the partnership is to provide discerning owners with comfort and autonomy combined with added on-board safety so they and their families can cruise remote locations with complete peace of mind.

Bering X Trasco - photo © Bering Yachts
Bering X Trasco - photo © Bering Yachts

Steel-hulled Bering yachts are already renowned for their rugged construction, but shielding the most critical areas with bullet proof materials- such as the wheelhouse or engine room, as well as vital machinery or the navigational, communication and alarm systems - offers ultimate protection against unwanted intrusion.

