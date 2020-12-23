The new Arvor 625 Sportfish just released

by Arvor Australia 22 Oct 05:16 PDT

The brand new trailerable 625 Sportsfish is a perfect size. Designed to maximise every bit of deck space, and with a well-equipped fully enclosed cabin, early starts or overnighters are easy.

Add the class leading power options up to 150hp, a range of optional equipment packs, and great times on the water are guaranteed.

The first of the 625 Sportsfish models are expected in Australia in February 2022.

The Arvor Sportsfish range, class leading in power, capacity... and price.

Safety

Reel in fish after fish, held securely on deck with port and starboard toe rails on the 625 Sportsfish. Hold your ground with high freeboard, and make your way safely to the bow with the starboard walkway and roof-mounted handrails. The deck can be kept tidy and clutter-free with built-in storage compartments in the cabin, bow, and massive lockers in the floor. Whether you're seated in the cabin or you're on deck, navigate to your next hotspot with high-quality Simrad electronics.

Comfort

Spend a day on the water with all of the amenities to keep you comfortable - a refrigerator drawer for drinks and snacks, indoor and outdoor seating, and facilities for when nature calls. Relax on deck with a table that safely stows when not in use, stern seating, and a fold-down bench seat on the port side. Don't let bad weather keep you at dock, with convertible cabin seating that includes an available jump seat, or convert the cabin to a sleeper for a quick siesta or an overnighter.

Fishing

Find your fishing spots and get your lines wet sooner with available GPS NSS evo3 in the cabin, then pinpoint the school from the same Simrad electronics at the second helm on deck. Rail-mounted rod holders let you rest your arms between reeling in catches, the available Fish Pack keeps your bait fresh in an integrated baitwell as well as a wash-down raw water outlet when you're cleaning fillets. Or, keep your fish fresh until you get to dock with two massive fish lockers.

Design

Intelligently designed with the avid angler in mind. From inside the cabin, experience a full 360-degree panoramic view though large windows and full-length glass sliding doors. Built for a complete experience on the water for families, friends, and fishermen alike, you'll love its extended swim platforms, airy roof hatch, and retractable sun awning.

