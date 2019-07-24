Axopar 45: The biggest Axopar yet!

by eyachts 25 Oct 15:02 PDT

Axopar has been constantly growing its fleet and as production has been growing at a steady 30% a year Axopar has received lots of feedback from its world partners and owners to now release a new 45 foot Adventure Boat...

Axopar was established in 2014 and the Axopar 28 was the first to launch. The Axopar 28 became well known very quickly, since it won almost every prestige boating and design award repeatedly around the world and is one of the only boats of this size range to come with CE category B offshore certification.

This small niche company from Finland started with only one size boat in three different configurations and has since really paved a new sector in adventure boating, bringing the world a very affordable day boat, a true SUV of the water that can be used to explore the world's waterways in comfort.

In 2017 the Axopar line up started to grow with the new 24 and Axopar 37 models.

Due to the success, Axopar redeveloped the NEW Axopar 37 "Revolution" in 2020 with over 380 design updates and changes from the earlier 37 model. This new range has now become one of the biggest selling 37 footers in the world with over 500 units built per year.

Now with thousands of Axopars cruising in over 50 countries around the world and over 200 here downunder, Axopar are truly tested for all climates and conditions. With this knowledge, it is now time to offer the new Axopar 45 flagship that has the same Axopar DNA as it's smaller sister ships and will be a true driver's boat.

With a hull that others can only attempt to copy without success and without the same efficiency, comfort or driver experience that has made Axopar the worlds No.1 manufacturer in this new adventure boat sector, in just 8 years.

The biggest Axopar yet!

The Axopar 45 exudes confidence, harmony and composure with an air of sophistication surrounding its entire design language.

The 5 models each offer a range of options and configurations to suit your lifestyle and desire for adventure.

This bold development hosts smooth, clean surfaces, rounded edges and uncomplicated hull lines that Axopar is renowned for.

What sets the Axopar 45 apart from its competitors, will be its efficiency and power to weight ratio.

The Axopar 45 presents an athletic appearance, with agile performance, superior handling and simplicity remaining to be our forte, rather than out-and-out pure muscle, with heavyweight propulsion, too much complexity and over-excess. Clean, uncluttered simplicity remains to be one of our most valued qualities.

This Axopar offers a three outboard engine set-up, with Mercury Marine's 300HP 4.6l V8 Verado engines providing the perfect compromise between high performance, superior torque and best in class fuel-economy, along with innovative driving features and control aids designed to increase enjoyment for customers of all abilities.

Model range

Axopar 45 Spyder

Axopar 45 T-Top

Axopar 45 Sun-Top

Axopar 45 Cross Top

Axopar 45 XC Cross Cabin

"Axopar Finland has become known for their innovative, efficient hull design that offers an incredibly smooth dry ride at very fast cruising speeds both inshore and offshore. After 4 years on the drawing board we are very excited to reveal the new Axopar 45 to Australian and Kiwi adventure boaties. The NEW 45 after 4 years of constant tweaking from Axopars founder Jan-Erik Viitala and his design team working both internally and externally on what will be the most exciting 45ft outboard power boat ever designed in the world.

Just one highlight is the Sun Top which the Axopar design team spent years testing the aerodynamics like an aircraft wing, shape, weight and just the right amount of flex is examined both on computer and then on the prototype boats before going into serial production." - Peter Hrones, eyachts Managing Director

"The Axopar 45 promises to be without rival in offering Australians and Kiwis an opportunity to embrace their adventurous spirits and explore our spectacular and dramatic coasts in absolute luxury and at exhilarating speed. With a versatility and offshore ability that defines a class all of its own the Axopar 45 will represent the experience and pedigree already established by Axopar in their award winning range of adventure boats. Axopar DNA and the intelligence in design and build is evident in every aspect the 45. This is the ultimate evolution of the luxury adventure boat concept and sets the benchmark for Australian & Kiwis with the passion to embrace life on the water with family and friends." - Ross Turner, Eyachts General Manager

What makes the AXOPAR 45 range stand out Gullwing door concept

All front lounge areas will benefit from a gullwing door experience that is the perfect solution for maximizing the sociable feeling of the front cabin, offering full interaction with one's surroundings, and making the front cabin feel like it's part of the outdoors.

Furthermore, the gullwing doors allow better access to the cabin and a better connection with people on deck.

Lounging onboard

Guests on board stand to benefit from the extra volume and physical deck space gained from a 45ft hull, meaning that even large groups can find somewhere to sit back and relax within clearly defined rest & relaxation zones.

Side opening platforms

Driven by a usability and safety perspective, Axopar chose to locate an innovative new solution, the raised side opening platforms, amid-ships where all the social activity is centred on the boat, extending usable seating space without sacrificing safety or comfort onboard.

Standing height in front cabin/toilet

The front lounge accommodation will be supplied 'as standard' across all 45s, with the advantage of standing-height headroom in the cabin and, also for the first time, a standing-height shower/washroom combined.

45 XC Cross Cabin sliding doors

A new, unique feature on the 45 XC is the dual-sliding door solution that really opens up new possibilities for how you utilize a fully enclosable cockpit with its surroundings, with the new integrated side openings diffusing the sensation of seating indoors/outdoors like our gullwing doors.

45 XC Cross Cabin adjustable wetbar

To utilize the layout of the 45 cockpit to the maximum, Axopar decided to make a centre sofa + wetbar + leaning post that is also length adjustable making it a new innovative and functional centerpiece of the cockpit.

For more information contact the exclusive Axopar dealer Eyachts at , (612) 9979 2443 or visit the website www.eyachts.com.au for more information.

Technical Specifications: Axopar 45

Length - 13,7 M / 44FT 11IN

Beam - 4,2 M /13FT 9IN

Draft - 1,0 M / 3FT 3IN

Weight (Approx with Engines Incl.) 7000 KG / 15433 LBS

Fuel Capacity (Min.) - 1200 Litres / 317 GAL

Fresh Water - 250 - 300 Liters / 66 - 79 GAL

Waste Water - 120 Liters / 32 GAL

Battery, Start - 3 X 100 AH

Battery, Service - 4 X 120 AH

Construction - GRP

Classification - B-offshore

Max. Speed (Approx) - + 50 KN

Outboard Engines - 3 X 300 HP

Passangers - B:14

Berths - 2 Persons - (+2 W. Optional Aft Cabin)